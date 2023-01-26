Syria: We regret the lack of any openness on the part of the regime to negotiate (…)





Mr. President, I thank Mr. Pedersen and Mrs. Eltahir Mudawi for their information. I would like to emphasize three points. First, and like every month, we regret the lack of any openness on the part of the regime to negotiate under the auspices of the United Nations the bases for a lasting peace as defined by resolution 2254, unanimously approved by this Council. Despite the efforts of the special envoy, the Constitutional Commission, which has never managed to achieve results since its creation, no longer meets at all. To break this status quo, the so-called “step by step” approach has been suggested. France supports it, along with our European partners. The regime must commit to this approach. Any change in French and European positions regarding the lifting of sanctions, normalization and reconstruction is conditional on the regimes’ commitment to a credible and inclusive political process. Second, the regime alone bears full responsibility for the humanitarian disaster facing the Syrian people. The brutality of the conflict and repression has fueled one of the largest population movements of this century, whether displaced persons or refugees. France and Europe will continue their commitment alongside the Syrian people to save lives, fight sexual violence, fight the risk of hunger and meet medical needs. As the population continues to face a dramatic humanitarian crisis, with 15.3 million people in need, we remember the importance of ensuring full access. The renewal of the cross-border humanitarian mechanism by this Council, albeit unfortunately for six months, was vital. Guaranteeing unimpeded access is the condition for effective assistance. Respecting international humanitarian law obliges us all. The refugees aspire to return to Syria, as soon as conditions of safety and respect for their rights are guaranteed. It is up to the Syrian regime to create the necessary conditions for their return. Third, we must continue to fight against impunity. 100,000 people are missing and countless atrocities have been committed. Peace cannot be built without justice. This is why France will continue to fight relentlessly to ensure that those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity are held accountable for their actions. Thank you.

