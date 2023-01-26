The recovery of the international football transfer market in 2022





ZURICH (AP) – The international soccer transfer market continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with a record 20,000 deals between clubs from different countries last year, FIFA said on Thursday. Total worldwide spending was $6.5 billion in transfer fees for players moving across borders between FIFA member federations, a 33.5% increase from 2021, according to FIFA’s annual transfer review it compiled. While this figure is still below the levels of 2018 and 2019, clubs are clearly recovering, FIFA said. in a 75-page report . The biggest signings in the report included Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Antony and Casemiro to Manchester United, Aurlien Tchouamni to Real Madrid and Darwin Nez to Liverpool. The FIFA report, however, does not include domestic deals between two clubs in the same country, such as Arsenal buying Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Also not included are Chelsea’s spending on Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling, Tottenham signing Richarlison and Antoine Griezmann returning to Atltico Madrid from Barcelona. International spending included $73 million paid as part of transfer fees to clubs, which previously helped develop a player between the ages of 12 and 23. FIFA expects hundreds of millions to be paid out right each year with the launch last year of its transfer clearing house in Paris to process payments and ensure clubs get what they are due. Although most cross-border deals involved free players and no transfer fee, FIFA noted a record 950 clubs spent money on player acquisitions. Brazilian players were again the most sold internationally with 2,061 transfers more than double the next highest, Argentina, and spending on them totaling $843.2 million. Portuguese clubs made 901 player transfers, and clubs in Brazil released the most players with 998 exit deals. 338 transfers to Portugal from Brazil was the most common transfer route. Shakhtar Donetsk had the most transfers of all European clubs with 51. The highest was Dinamo Zagreb with 40. Shakhtar’s total reflects FIFA’s emergency transfer rules following the Russian military invasion last February that allowed players with Ukrainian clubs to suspend their contracts and leave on loan deals. Foreign players in Russia can also have their contracts suspended. Shakhtar and a group of Russian clubs failed in legal challenges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA rules. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/7339c362a15e025dc8e3eab7263d13e1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos