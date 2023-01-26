International
New report highlights the potential of Northern Gateways in the UK
Transport for the North (TfN) has published a new report highlighting the potential of northern gateways to boost the region’s economy.
of International connectivity and aviation policy document calls for maximizing the full potential of ports and airports in the North of England, categorizing it as essential to growing the North’s economy.
The policy document follows TfN’s previous policy International connectivity which highlighted the importance of aviation and shipping in closing the productivity gap with other parts of the UK.
The new document repositions TfN policies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent transformation of the aviation landscape.
Growth potential of northern airports
The previous report identified the importance of international connectivity for the North, with the region’s airports handling 40 million air passengers in 2016 and contributing 5.5 billion to the North’s gross value added. The latest figures show that in 2019, there were 3.99 million visits to the North by international visitors, with a total spend of 1.99 billion.
However, this context has further evolved following the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, as well as the shift towards Net Zero and decarbonisation.
The 2017 report highlighted that if global connectivity is supported, the latent capacity at the North’s major airports and ports could bring in an additional 60 million passengers a year.
|Airport
|Total passengers
|Manchester
|29.3 m
|Newcastle
|5.2 m
|Liverpool
|5.1 m
|Leeds Bradford
|4 m
|Doncaster Sheffield
|1.3 m
|Humberside
|206,000
|Durham Tees Valley
|145,000
Airports in the north serve a variety of destinations, both domestic and international
international, with Manchester Airport being the busiest outside London. Manchester is well connected with low-cost carriers serving Europe, as well as various long-haul operators serving countries including the Americas, the Middle East and Asia.
Low-cost carriers also operate services to Europe from airports such as Newcastle, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford. Some of the North’s airports also offer domestic connections such as Belfast, London and the South West; as well as to service offshore energy infrastructure in both the North Sea and the Irish Sea.
Aviation growth and environmental considerations
The 2017 report did not acknowledge the challenges of increasing aviation emissions associated with increased international connectivity in detail, as well as the innovative technologies being developed to overcome these
the challenges.
TfN has ambitions to position the North as a leader and center of excellence for zero-emission aircraft development, with opportunities on Teesside to facilitate zero-emission aircraft demonstrations with the Tees Valley Hydrogen Hub.
In line with the UK Government’s Jet Zero program to deliver net and zero emission aviation, the new TfN report highlights the UK’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facilities in the North, such as Immingham and Ellesmere Port. The report goes on to highlight the importance of building on these projects, such as Manchester Airport’s development of a new direct supply to SAF from Ellesmere Port, or British Airways’ procurement of SAF flowing from the Humber region.
The report also highlights the commitment of several airports to net zero emissions, including Manchester Airport and Newcastle International committing to net zero airport operations (excluding flights), by 2038 and 2035 respectively.
There is an opportunity, according to TfN, for the region to be “an early mover” in supporting the decarbonisation of aviation and to benefit from the significant regional economic growth opportunities presented by the development of zero-emission aircraft, the production and commercialization of SAF, liquid green development. hydrogen fuel and improving low-carbon surface transport links for airports.
The North can also play a key role in achieving net-zero aviation by 2050, due to the region’s proximity to renewable energy sources and by promoting Northern airports as liquid hydrogen ‘feeder’ locations and then developing a supply and distribution network.
Transport connectivity at airports is vital
Airports with good public transport links see a higher proportion of passengers choosing to use trains, railways, buses and coaches in preference to cars. According to an Atkins study, connectivity is a constraint to growth, not only affecting airport users but also airport staff.
TfN recognizes the need for a greater focus on making surface access zero emission. Improving access to transport in all communities has the potential to make access to low carbon surfaces more accessible and efficient for access to airports and across the North.
The evidence is clear: poor infrastructure and transport services are holding back the north’s economic potential. Investing in improving infrastructure will enable growth, improve access to jobs and ensure the North is a great place to live and invest,” said Martin Tugwell, CEO of TfN, in releasing the report.
Maximizing the use of our existing ports and airports will realize the potential of the North while helping to provide relief for gateways in the overburdened South. This includes using the potential of its airports and ports to provide more direct international connections.”
In the report, TfN recognizes “the importance of integrated multi-modal connectivity to enable seamless travel, particularly for domestic journeys within the UK”.
Future strategic infrastructure investment in important national schemes such as HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) is vital to improve the UK’s internal connectivity and support low carbon travel.
By realizing this potential, the North and the wider UK can also benefit from existing high speed rail links via the Channel Tunnel. This will support an integrated and efficient high-speed network connecting the North via HS2 to mainland Europe, providing alternative links in some cases to aviation for passengers and cargo; alleviating capacity constraints at airports.
“To build a well-connected North, we need to do more than just improve travel within the region,” according to Tugwell. “We must also ensure that the North has first-class international connections.”
|
