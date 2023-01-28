A consultation to accelerate youth inclusion

More from this topic Recent articles

The pandemic, Brexit and the urgent need to decarbonise and reach net zero by 2050 have all highlighted the UK’s skills and workforce shortages and put the spotlight on our education and skills system – and in particular practices – raising questions about whether it is fit for purpose. .

It is clear that the UK’s success in key areas such as net zero, life science, transport, food sustainability and digital depends on us having a thriving engineering and technology workforce. However, to make this a reality, we urgently need to increase the number and diversity of young people following technical pathways in engineering, manufacturing and technology, such as apprenticeships. Doing so will not only be of great benefit to young people who will develop valuable skills and knowledge necessary for a rewarding career, but will also enable employers to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with the future-ready skills the country needs.

While the latest apprenticeship data from the DfE suggests a move in the right direction, with positive growth in learning starting as we emerge from the pandemic, there is still a long way to go. Although engineering-related internships have fared better than other sectors, there have still been a decrease of 9 percent in the number of starts in engineering-related subjects since 2014/2015.

The change varies by subject, but the decline is particularly pronounced and worrying in engineering and manufacturing technologies, where we have seen a 34 per cent drop in apprenticeship starts since 2014/15. This coincides with a decline in the lowest level of apprenticeships starting with the start of level 2 apprenticeships in the sector falling from a high of around 67,000 in 2015/16 to around 31,000 last year.

Given our acute skills shortages and urgent need for more engineers and technicians, we urgently need significant and sustained growth in apprenticeship intake. However, if we want to see effective policymaking in practice, we first need to unpack the pattern of decline over time at the onset of practice and understand the various factors at play.

It is vital that the voices of FE providers are represented

An inquiry launched this month led by former Labor and Conservative ministers Lord Knight and Lord Willetts in partnership with EngineeringUK aims to investigate this.

For the inquiry to be effective, we need the views of those involved in the provision of heart practices. FE training providers, employers and young people were encouraged to respond to the call for evidence by submitting views, experiences or ideas on how to improve the availability and accessibility of apprenticeships for young people.

FE providers play an important role in making placements successful, so it is vital that their voices are represented in the inquiry. They were particularly interested in hearing from FE providers about the factors that influence the practices they provide, including consideration of subjects and levels. They were also keen to document their views on the barriers young people face to entering practice, particularly those with different protected characteristics (such as young women, young people with SEND or those from minority ethnic backgrounds) as these groups are underrepresented in engineering and technology.

We hope that the inquiry opens up conversations about how to break down these barriers, inform effective policy-making and expand opportunities for young people in engineering and technology careers.

with National Internship Week is fast approaching, now is an ideal opportunity for us to come together and take a comprehensive look at what is driving demand for engineering and technology apprenticeships and consider how we can make them more desirable to students, colleges and employers alike.

Addressing the challenges of taking up apprenticeships will require an open mind and willingness to change collaborative working between schools, FE providers, employers and government. In particular, the government will have to be open to making changes to the way the system works.

Addressing the ever-growing skills and workforce shortages that threaten to hold us back is an urgent matter. Everyone needs to take responsibility for their role in improving the supply and uptake of apprenticeships and this consultation is a first opportunity to make sure they do.

the investigation, Fit for the future: growing and supporting engineering and technology apprenticeships for young people is open for trials until February 27, 2023. To RSVP, visit: www.engineeringuk.com/fitforthefuture