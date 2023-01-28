International
Africa’s climate crisis is a health crisis
The planet is losing its ability to support life as we know it, and nowhere is this more evident than in Africa, the continent most vulnerable to climate change despite contributing the least to atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gas emissions. . Beyond increasingly frequent extreme weather, Africans are also facing increasing risks to their health. As Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out just before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) last month, “The climate crisis is a health crisis. Climate change is already affecting health in many ways, through more frequent and extreme weather events [and] more disease outbreaks”.
Climate change is a “threat multiplier” for diseases that are disproportionately prevalent in Africa. For example, the region is calculated over 90% of the global burden of malaria and WHO ratings that climate change will lead to 60,000 additional deaths per year between 2030 and 2050, almost a 15% increase, from a completely preventable and treatable disease. Warmer temperatures and more rainfall will expand the habitat of malaria-carrying mosquitoes, creating new potential foci of infection. In 2007, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change designed that, by 2030, developing countries will need an additional $5 billion annually to address “increased cases of diarrheal disease, malnutrition and malaria due to climate change.”
The dangers hardly stop there. Africans make up over one third of all people affected by neglected tropical diseases, a diverse group of 20 conditions that disproportionately affect women and children. The prevalence of NTDs is often related to environmental conditions. Like malaria, these diseases are directly affected from temperature, precipitation, relative humidity and climate change. Small temperature fluctuations can increase transmission and spread, with potentially devastating effects. Visceral leishmaniasis, for example, is often fatal if untreated, and higher temperatures are known accelerate its development within sandflies.
Despite these well-known risks, global leaders attending COP27 this year paid little attention to the climate-health nexus, offering only a cursory mention of it in the final outcome document. Much of the discussion centered around adaptation, even though Africans simply cannot “adapt” to rising rates of malaria, NTDs and other infectious diseases. Mitigation through rapid global decarbonisation is essential.
But beyond that, we must continue to direct funding and other resources to those areas that offer the best opportunities to prevent disease and save lives. To this end, more governments should embrace the One Health principle, a cross-sectoral approach that involves the development of programmes, policies, legislation and research projects in which sectors and ministries work together to improve public health outcomes. This represents a break from the norm of public health isolation in just one government department.
For example, in 2006, Kenya founded a new framework to facilitate multi-sectoral cooperation on health issues and then created a central coordination office (Zoonotic Diseases Unit) to unite the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries. As a result, country preparedness and responses to outbreaks have improved, bringing benefits to global health security more broadly.
A “One Health” approach can help us move from always focusing on crisis response to placing a greater emphasis on prevention. We have already started this process in my country, Senegal, where the ministries responsible for human, animal and environmental health have all come together to execute an integrated zoonoses surveillance plan. During the Francophonie Summit last November, we brought together regional and global leaders on NTDs, as well as representatives from ministries of health, media and international organizations, to discuss how best to integrate climate-oriented health issues into strategies of One Health in the future. .
African governments and their people will continue to face natural disasters and new barriers in the ongoing fight against malaria and NTDs, especially if major economies fail to do more to reduce their emissions. The international community would do well to remember that leaving vulnerable populations at the mercy of environmental and zoonotic shocks will ultimately undermine health security everywhere. We should all know by now that no one is safe until everyone is safe
Yacine Djibo, former Senegal country director for Malaria No More, is the Founder of Speak Up Africa.
This article was originally published by Project Syndicate on December 26, 2022.
Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023.www.project-syndicate.org
