What’s Driving the Latest Spiral of Israeli-Palestinian ViolenceExBulletin



change the subtitles Majdi Mohammed/AP

Majdi Mohammed/AP

TEL AVIV, Israel What is often summed up as the “cycle of violence” in Jerusalem and the West Bank has suddenly escalated to levels not seen in years.

Thursday marked the deadliest Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank since at least 2005. Troops killed nine Palestinians including gunmen and a 61-year-old woman during a raid on suspects in the crowded Jenin refugee camp. Dozens more were injured.

Friday marked the deadliest Palestinian attack against Israelis since 2008. A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue in an Israeli settlement neighborhood of Jerusalem at the start of the Jewish Sabbath. Saturday saw another Palestinian shooting outside an Israeli enclave in Jerusalem, wounding two.

What could be driving this increase in violence?

Israel’s 10-month crackdown on the West Bank

A series of fatal attacks by Palestinians on Israelis last year prompted an all-out Israeli military campaign called Operation Breakwater, which began on March 31. Since then, almost daily, Israel has conducted raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to arrest suspected militants and seize weapons. Almost every week, Palestinians are killed.

It has resulted in the highest death toll in the West Bank since 2004. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops last year, according to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. This includes gunmen, but also uninvolved civilians and young Palestinians who were throwing stones at the bodies. It also includes Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, also killed in the Jenin refugee camp. Israel says she may have been accidentally shot by a soldier.

Weakening of the Palestinian security forces

Palestinian security forces are trained by US and international forces to patrol the West Bank, round up Palestinian militants and coordinate with Israeli officials to prevent attacks on Israelis. But those forces have lost a lot of legitimacy among their own people. Many Palestinians see them as doing Israel’s bidding, maintaining Israel’s military occupation rather than resisting it.

Increasingly, pockets of the West Bank have become no-go areas for Palestinian Authority forces, who now either refuse to enter or consider it too dangerous. This includes the Jenin refugee camp, a dense neighborhood of concrete buildings and home to many militant armed groups dedicated to fighting Israel. Israel says it is stepping in to fill the void and has intensified its arrest raids in these densely populated areas. Its troops are confronted by gunmen braving groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad or newer militant groups, leading to deadly clashes.

After Israel’s raid on Thursday, the Palestinian Authority said it was formally suspending its US-supervised security cooperation with Israel, but it is unclear to what extent that will happen.



change the subtitles Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Israel’s half-century occupation shows no sign of ending

Palestinian leaders want to create an independent state in the West Bank. But Israel has occupied the West Bank for nearly 56 years and continues to deepen its grip on it. He says the Palestinians are not ready to make peace with Israel and that the occupation is a security necessity. But it has also allowed and supported hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers across the West Bank, and the new far-right government vows to legalize dozens of small settlement centers deep in the heart of the territory, making it harder to imagine a state of Palestinian future. there.

Younger Palestinians have grown up knowing nothing but Israel’s strict permit regime, which controls the entry and movement of Palestinians, and some of their only interactions with Israelis are with often hostile settlers, or soldiers enforcing the occupation. who often raid homes and imprison people for months. without fees. Some young Palestinians see violent resistance against Israel as their only viable path to freedom, with young militants lashing out on social media.

As Palestinian leadership weakens, Israel’s far right grows

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, 87, one of the Middle East’s oldest leaders, has lost the support of most Palestinians, according to polls. He has tried to promote Palestinian independence through nonviolence and diplomatic negotiations with Israel, but this approach has failed. In the 19th year of what was supposed to be a four-year term, Abbas has lost control of Gaza to Hamas militants, canceled elections for new leadership, allowed government corruption to flourish and failed to create a clear future. for the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Israel’s longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu is back as prime minister with a far-right coalition that has laid out a plan to deepen its grip on the West Bank and take tougher action against the Palestinians. Just a month into office, the government has sparked a number of controversies, including the status of the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Israeli officials are already preparing for a tense month of April, when Ramadan and Easter coincide, a combustible mix for potential religious and nationalist violence.