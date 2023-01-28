International
What’s Driving the Latest Spiral of Israeli-Palestinian ViolenceExBulletin
Majdi Mohammed/AP
TEL AVIV, Israel What is often summed up as the “cycle of violence” in Jerusalem and the West Bank has suddenly escalated to levels not seen in years.
Thursday marked the deadliest Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank since at least 2005. Troops killed nine Palestinians including gunmen and a 61-year-old woman during a raid on suspects in the crowded Jenin refugee camp. Dozens more were injured.
Friday marked the deadliest Palestinian attack against Israelis since 2008. A Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue in an Israeli settlement neighborhood of Jerusalem at the start of the Jewish Sabbath. Saturday saw another Palestinian shooting outside an Israeli enclave in Jerusalem, wounding two.
What could be driving this increase in violence?
Israel’s 10-month crackdown on the West Bank
A series of fatal attacks by Palestinians on Israelis last year prompted an all-out Israeli military campaign called Operation Breakwater, which began on March 31. Since then, almost daily, Israel has conducted raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to arrest suspected militants and seize weapons. Almost every week, Palestinians are killed.
It has resulted in the highest death toll in the West Bank since 2004. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops last year, according to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. This includes gunmen, but also uninvolved civilians and young Palestinians who were throwing stones at the bodies. It also includes Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, also killed in the Jenin refugee camp. Israel says she may have been accidentally shot by a soldier.
Weakening of the Palestinian security forces
Palestinian security forces are trained by US and international forces to patrol the West Bank, round up Palestinian militants and coordinate with Israeli officials to prevent attacks on Israelis. But those forces have lost a lot of legitimacy among their own people. Many Palestinians see them as doing Israel’s bidding, maintaining Israel’s military occupation rather than resisting it.
Increasingly, pockets of the West Bank have become no-go areas for Palestinian Authority forces, who now either refuse to enter or consider it too dangerous. This includes the Jenin refugee camp, a dense neighborhood of concrete buildings and home to many militant armed groups dedicated to fighting Israel. Israel says it is stepping in to fill the void and has intensified its arrest raids in these densely populated areas. Its troops are confronted by gunmen braving groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad or newer militant groups, leading to deadly clashes.
After Israel’s raid on Thursday, the Palestinian Authority said it was formally suspending its US-supervised security cooperation with Israel, but it is unclear to what extent that will happen.
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Israel’s half-century occupation shows no sign of ending
Palestinian leaders want to create an independent state in the West Bank. But Israel has occupied the West Bank for nearly 56 years and continues to deepen its grip on it. He says the Palestinians are not ready to make peace with Israel and that the occupation is a security necessity. But it has also allowed and supported hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers across the West Bank, and the new far-right government vows to legalize dozens of small settlement centers deep in the heart of the territory, making it harder to imagine a state of Palestinian future. there.
Younger Palestinians have grown up knowing nothing but Israel’s strict permit regime, which controls the entry and movement of Palestinians, and some of their only interactions with Israelis are with often hostile settlers, or soldiers enforcing the occupation. who often raid homes and imprison people for months. without fees. Some young Palestinians see violent resistance against Israel as their only viable path to freedom, with young militants lashing out on social media.
As Palestinian leadership weakens, Israel’s far right grows
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, 87, one of the Middle East’s oldest leaders, has lost the support of most Palestinians, according to polls. He has tried to promote Palestinian independence through nonviolence and diplomatic negotiations with Israel, but this approach has failed. In the 19th year of what was supposed to be a four-year term, Abbas has lost control of Gaza to Hamas militants, canceled elections for new leadership, allowed government corruption to flourish and failed to create a clear future. for the Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israel’s longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu is back as prime minister with a far-right coalition that has laid out a plan to deepen its grip on the West Bank and take tougher action against the Palestinians. Just a month into office, the government has sparked a number of controversies, including the status of the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Israeli officials are already preparing for a tense month of April, when Ramadan and Easter coincide, a combustible mix for potential religious and nationalist violence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/28/1152314718/israel-jerusalem-west-bank-violence-explained
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What’s Driving the Latest Spiral of Israeli-Palestinian ViolenceExBulletin
- Hilarity abounds in The Play That Goes Wrong | Culture & Leisure
- School district seeks apology from lawmaker who says their football team ‘beat up’ a trans student
- Hear what the Russians think about Western tanks for Ukraine
- Kang the Conqueror Actor Teases Villain’s Dangerous Intellect in the MCU
- A local nutritionist looks at ways to prevent a rise in type 2 diabetes among young people
- COVID infection levels in UK hit lowest since November | british news
- Bollywood star Preity Zinta watches the ILT20 game in Dubai
- Fit and Well Idaho: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
- World Cup boost for South Africa as Archer returns to England
- Israel arrests 42 after Jerusalem synagogue shooting – BBC News
- British actor Alan Cumming returns royal honor for his ‘toxicity’