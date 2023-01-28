Face to face with a drug lord in Mexico

URUAPAN, Mexico –

Driving through cartel-controlled territory in a beat-up rental car, Pedro is more nervous than I’d like. He grabs the wheel and quickly shoots away explaining in Spanish that this is dangerous, he can’t guarantee our safety and “oh, by the way,” he asks, “do you have a bulletproof vest?”

Cameraman Jerry Vienneau and I are in the back seat. We look at each other and laugh. “Are you asking us about the armor? Now?” In whispers, we debate whether we should send “I love you” texts to our kids. We decide not to; it can make them worry unnecessarily.

Pedro is the middleman between our W5 crew and one of the most brutal cartels in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by their Spanish acronym, CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacin).

They have unleashed very public displays of violence to gain control of large swaths of Michoacan state in western Mexico: beheadings, acid baths, video torture, hanging bodies from bridges. And they are armed with military-grade weapons: drone bombs, land mines, rocket launchers, grenade launchers, homemade armored tanks they call monsters.

Everything I know about this cartel is rattling around in my head as Pedro takes us into the mountains to meet the commander of a CJNG assassin cell, known in Spanish as assassins.

We are working on a documentary about CJNG muscling its way into this region and the impact it is having on the $3 billion a year avocado industry. The state of Michoacan supplies 95 percent of the avocados on Canadian store shelves.

Before we left Canada we were told not to take body armor because it would increase our visibility. Instead, a security company in Mexico is tracking us through an app on our phones and has prepared an extraction plan if things go south.

As Pedro leads us further into CJNG-controlled territory, my heart sinks a little when the signal bars on my phone disappear. We moved to an area with no cell service. We have an emergency satellite phone, but the security company can no longer track us.

The cartel monitors our every move. (W5)

The cartel, however, is monitoring our every move. Pedro tells us that hundreds of eyes will be on us as we walk through the invisible perimeters of CJNG security. They want to make sure that we are not followed by the police or the army.

After about 20 minutes of driving, Pedro gets off on a smaller road in a village in the middle of nowhere and tells us to get out of the car. We have to wait for permission to continue further into the mountains.

Sitting on the curb next to the car, the cartel’s observations become more apparent. Up on the hill across from where we’re parked, a man talks into a satellite phone, looking down at us. A guy on a motorcycle pulls up behind our car and stares at us for about 15 minutes. For some reason, I feel like I have to pretend I don’t notice and so I keep my back. A white pick-up truck drives by slowly. One time. Twice. Another truck drives by, this time with armed men standing behind.

I can tell Pedro is getting worried about how long it’s been without direct contact. I’m starting to worry too. My fear? That narcos can be a no-show. This is an interview that was previously canceled at the last minute. About two months ago, we were supposed to meet with the CJNG commander, but we returned empty-handed to Toronto. Cartel spies had sent him photos of our crew interviewing top Michoacans cops and he was convinced we were trying to arrest him as part of our documentary.

For weeks, Pedro has relayed messages from me in Toronto to the cartel commander, explaining that I just want to hear his side of the avocado story. Near the end of my Christmas vacation, he changed his mind and agreed to meet me.

Arranging an interview with a narco is complicated work and, at such short notice, we cannot find an interpreter who will agree to make the trip with us. That’s why, with Jerry and I in the back seat and Pedro driving, the front seat is occupied by my wife, a doctor with extensive experience in the conflict zone who also speaks fluent Spanish.

As we wait by the car, Jerry, Mel and I pass the time listing the hot spots where our collective work has taken us: Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Burma/Myanmar, North Korea, Haiti, Uganda, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali. Each had its own unique set of potential risks. Jerry and I have interviewed a former cartel leader for a documentary to the Sinaloa cartel in Cancun. But this is different. We are not in an active tourist destination. We are in an isolated region of the heart of the cartel.

We are comforted by the fact that we have been invited by the CJNG into their territory and know that our only real risk is being caught in the crossfire of clashes with rival cartels.

Some of the armed, masked men protecting their leader, in a concrete structure overlooking an avocado plantation. (W5)

After about two hours of waiting — and trying not to feel like a sitting duck — a rickety old car pulls up. The driver jumps out and approaches with a heavily armed man at his side. Brief introductions are made and we are directed to follow them, of all places, to an avocado garden.

We follow their vehicle at speed up the mountain as the road narrows and the potholes widen. Eventually, we’re not on the road at all, but driving through orchards, winding around avocado trees until we reach a dilapidated concrete structure overlooking the avocado plantation below.

‘WE WILL NOT HARM ANYONE’

About a dozen masked men are waiting for us, who are armed to the teeth. They have loaded assault rifles placed on their chests. Someone proudly displays his shiny silver grenade launcher.

One of the masked men showing his grenade launcher. (W5)

Jerry has to move quickly to set up three cameras for our interview. We don’t know how much time they will give us. We also don’t want to leave this area in the dark. While some of assassins are under observation during our interview, the others are at the side of their commander. It’s more surreal than scary.

I’ve done so much research on these purveyors of terror that it’s hard to reconcile what I know with what the commander is telling me. Standing in front of him, looking him in the eye, he earnestly explains that the CJNG is misunderstood.

He explains that they’re just trying to clear the area, that they’re being unfairly attacked by the military and government, and that they don’t do bad things to good people.

We will not harm anyone. Except those who deserve it. If you deserve it, you better hide because we’re coming with everything we’ve got.

When the interview is over, assassins they take off their masks to smoke. I find that some are just teenagers. One of them is so young that he still has braces on his teeth.

As we start packing, I grab one of Jerry’s heavy equipment boxes and start carrying it to our car. of assassins jump to help me and take my hands. It’s an extremely chivalrous gesture between a group of men who live by a very different set of rules.

