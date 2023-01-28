UNESCO adds Odesa to the list of world heritage in danger Smart news





Earlier this week, UNESCO announced its decision to add to the historic center of Odesa, Ukraine List of World Heritage in Danger. At a meeting in Paris, the World Heritage Committee used an emergency procedure to make the designation, speeding up the process due to ongoing conflict in the region. Odesa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts, is thus placed under the reinforced protection of the international community, says Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, in adeclaration. As the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always weathered global turmoil, is preserved from further destruction. In recent months, UNESCO says it has already taken steps to protect key pieces of art and architecture across the city, such as digitizing a documentary collection and nearly 1,000 works of art in the Odesa State Archive. The organization has also helped repair damage in Museum of Fine Arts in Odesa AND Museum of Modern Art in Odesa. Sometimes called the pearl of the Black Sea, Odessa was founded by Catherine the Great in the late 18th century. It became an important port city as well as a center for culture, art and education. like New York Times Lauren McCarthy writes, It is home to hundreds of buildings of architectural and cultural significance to both Russians and Ukrainians, making it a prize in the war. Russian forces have attacked Odesa on several occasions since the start of the war. Ukrainians have worked to protect the port city, using sandbags and barricades in an effort to protect various monuments and important buildings. UNESCO says World Heritage status will provide access to enhanced international technical and financial assistance, which Ukraine can seek to ensure the protection of the property and, if necessary, help with its rehabilitation. I am grateful to the partners who help protect our pearl from the attacks of the Russian invaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.I tweet. Zelenskyy had formally requested World Heritage designation in October. According toGuardianRussia repeatedly tried to delay the vote on the UNESCO designation, calling it a violation of the group’s standard procedures and asserting that the only threat to Odesa came from the nationalist regime in Ukraine. The World Heritage Committee consists of 21 nations; 6 voted in favor, while 14 abstained. Russia voted no. In addition to Odesa, two more places were added to the List of World Heritage in Danger: Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli in Lebanon and monuments of the kingdom of Saba in Yemen. Recommended videos

