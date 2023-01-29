New Zealand’s deadly flood crisis extends to the country’s North Island





SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) – New Zealand’s deadly flood emergency continued on Sunday as heavy rain battered the country’s North Island, causing landslides, flash floods and collapsed roads. Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency after experiencing its wettest day on Friday, causing flooding that killed three people. Another person remained missing, police said Sunday. The focus of the emergency has since shifted south, with the Waitomo district – located about 220 km (137 miles) from Auckland – declaring a state of emergency late on Saturday. The country’s weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the North Island, including Auckland where there could be severe thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall can also cause surface and flash flooding, the MetService added. Climate change is causing episodes of heavy rainfall to become more common and more intense, although the impact varies by region. Climate Change Minister James Shaw made the link to climate change on Saturday when he tweeted his support for those affected by the floods. On Sunday, police said they were assisting with traffic management and road closures in the region after heavy rain “caused numerous landslides, flooding and road damage”. In the nearby Bay of Plenty there was also “widespread flooding”, police said, as well as a landslide that toppled a house and was threatening neighboring properties. “Police are asking those in areas of severe weather not to attempt to travel on roads, many of which are currently impassable,” police said. In hard-hit Auckland, flights resumed at Auckland Airport, which had closed domestic and international operations on Friday. Air New Zealand said the airline’s international flights in and out of Auckland would resume from midday on Sunday (23:00 GMT Saturday). On Saturday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, less than a week in office, flew by helicopter over Auckland before visiting flood-hit homes. He described the impact of the floods on the city as “unprecedented” in recent memory. People made more than 2,000 calls for help and 70 evacuations around Auckland – the country’s largest city – due to flooding, the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday. On Friday, social media showed firefighters, police and defense force personnel rescuing people from flooded homes using ropes and lifeboats. City rainfall records were broken in the weather event, brought on by warm air descending from the tropics, with Auckland Airport recording 249mm (9.8in) in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, beating the highest level of 1985 of 161.8 mm. Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Josie Kao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

