Egypt uncovers tombs and sarcophagus in new excavationsExBulletin

Amr Nabil/AP SAQKARA, Egypt Egypt unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries on Thursday, including two ancient tombs, at a pharaonic necropolis outside the capital Cairo. The artifacts, discovered during a year-long dig, were found under an ancient stone enclosure near the Saqqara pyramids and date to the fifth and sixth dynasties of the Old Kingdom, spanning from roughly 2500 BC to 2100 BC, the team said. of excavations. One of the tombs discovered belonged to a Fifth Dynasty priest known as Khnumdjedef, while the other tomb belonged to an official named Meri, a palace official who held the title of “keeper of secrets,” the team said. Other major finds from the excavations include statues, amulets and a well-preserved sarcophagus. Egypt’s most renowned archaeologist and excavation director, Zahi Hawass, personally unveiled the new discoveries from the stone enclosure known as Gisr al-Mudir. “I poked my head in to see what was inside the sarcophagus: A beautiful mummy of a man completely covered in layers of gold,” Hawass said. The Saqqara site is part of an extensive necropolis in Egypt’s ancient capital, Memphis, which includes the famous pyramids of Giza, as well as the smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 1970s. Thursday’s revelation comes amid a flurry of new revelations announced by Egyptian authorities over the past week. Near the southern city of Luxor, authorities said they found dozens of burial sites from the New Kingdom era, dating from 1800 BC to 1600 BC, discovered nearby were the ruins of an ancient Roman city, he said. In a separate announcement on Tuesday, a group of scientists from Cairo University discovered previously unknown details about a mummified teenager dating back to around 300 BC Using CT scans, the team of scientists was able to shed new light on the boy’s high social status by asserting the intricate details of the amulets embedded within his mummified body and the type of burial he received. Egypt often publicly advertises its ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, an important source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long decline following the political unrest and violence that followed a 2011 uprising. Egypt’s tourism industry was also hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is currently suffering from the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine used to be a major source of tourists visiting Egypt.

