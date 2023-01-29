Hawaiian lifeguard wins world famous surfing championship during lunch break





27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu's North Shore last Sunday after riding 50 meters high. It was Lukes first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the most important surfing competitions in the world. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during the lunch break.January 29, 2023

