All parties must think about the future they want for Venezuela, says UN human rights chief

After my meeting with the President [Nicols]Maduro, he publicly expressed his willingness to work towards improving the justice system. This is a key area for reform and I offer the support and expertise of my Office to pursue this. Volker Trkhe told reporters in Caracas at the end of his three-day visit.

In addition to Mr. Maduro, the UN human rights chief, also met with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, senior government officials, judicial leaders, opposition figures, civil society actors, indigenous peoples and victims of human rights violations. to man. He came away from these discussions with a feeling that all parties accepted the need for reform.

The High Commissioner said he also perceived the need for national and international actors and the UN to help Venezuela overcome its crises. And also, most importantly, the chance to begin overcoming deep divisions and rebuilding the social contract among Venezuelans, he added.

Frank talks about reforms and building trust

During frank talks with the authorities I raised issues related to civic space, conditions of detention and court delays, among others, encouraging them to take meaningful steps towards reforming the justice and security sectors, said Mr. Press release issued by the UN human rights office, or OHCHRwhich he presides over.

He also encouraged the authorities to take the lead in building trust with victims and civil society organizations, listen to them, meaningfully engage them in dialogue and respond to the plight of victims.

To this end, the High Commissioner said that during his visit he had heard accounts of persons arrested and tortured arbitrarily, as well as of family members killed in security operations and demonstrations. One woman, he said, was overcome with emotion, he explained, as she recounted how two years ago her sister had been arrested, raped and tortured.

End the torture once and for all

In my meetings with the President and ministers, I have called for the release of all persons who have been arbitrarily arrested. This is also part of my global call to governments to amnesty, forgive or simply release all those who have been arbitrarily arrested for exercising their basic human rights, Mr. Trk.

He said he had been given pledges that complaints of torture would be addressed firmly, investigated thoroughly and those responsible brought to justice, he said, encouraging the authorities to also take decisive steps to end torture once and for all. permanently and to ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, which aims to prevent torture and improve conditions in detention.

Socio-economic difficulties were exacerbated by the sanctions

The economic and social challenges facing Venezuela, including in relation to the minimum wage and pensions, and the impact this has on people’s daily lives by limiting their rights to food, water, health care, education and other rights economic and social, were conveyed strongly. for me in my meetings with civil society, trade unionists and pensioners, among others, continued the UN human rights chief.

He said he also heard from the full spectrum of people he spoke to, including humanitarian actors and UN agencies, about the impact of sectoral sanctions on the most vulnerable segments of the population and the obstacles sanctions create for the country’s recovery and development. no less. in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While the roots of Venezuela’s economic crisis predate the imposition of economic sanctions… it is clear that the sectoral sanctions imposed since August 2017 have worsened the economic crisis and impeded human rights, said Mr. Trk, reiterating his recommendation that member states suspend or remove measures that violate human rights and worsen the humanitarian situation.

Dialogue of Mexico

Noting that he was able to hear from the delegations of the Government and the Unitary Platform in the political process of the Dialogue in Mexico, the High Commissioner said that he had reiterated the support for the ongoing discussions and emphasized the need to listen to the victims in the political process.

While I in no way underestimate the challenges ahead, I asked them to listen to each other and start a meaningful dialogue to find a common vision for the future. All parties need to think about the future they want for Venezuela and My office is ready to be a bridge between state institutions and the people, he emphasized.

As for Venezuelans abroad, Mr. Trk said he had encouraged Venezuelan authorities to continue and strengthen cooperation with UN agencies to ensure a voluntary, safe and dignified return for all who seek it.

UDHR75

The High Commissioner also shared some of his general impressions, including the fragmented and divided state of Venezuelan society; the overwhelming need and eagerness, expressed by many, to build bridges in an effort to heal these divides; and the human rights challenges facing the country in the civil, political, economic and social spheres.

In all his interactions, Mr. Trk said that he emphasized the importance of 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this year. This is not a simple date in the diary or a fancy text, but a real chance to address and advance many long-standing issues, promote dialogue and foster healing after decades of rupture, he said.