Florida International vs. Middle Tenn. live streaming information, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

who plays

Middle Tenn @ Florida International

Current records: Middle Tenn 13-8; Florida International 10-11

What you need to know

The Florida International Panthers lost both of their games to Middle Tenn. The Blue Raiders went 39-50 and 65-71 last season, so they hope to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Middle Tenn will square off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Florida International will snap a four-game home losing streak.

Florida International defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 78-69 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Florida International was guard Arturo Dean, who had 15 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the race between Middle Tenn. and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday wasn’t particularly close, with the Blue Raiders falling 85-67. Leading scorer for Middle Tenn was guard Eli Lawrence (17 points).

Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors may want to take note of.

Florida International’s win moved them to 10-11 while Middle Tenn’s loss. dropped them to 13-8. We’ll see if Florida International can repeat their recent success or if Middle Tenn will bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7pm ET

Saturday at 7pm ET Where: Ocean Bank Collection Center – Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Collection Center – Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: The CBS Sports app

The CBS Sports app Ticket cost:$18.90

chances

The Blue Raiders are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The odds were fair according to the betting community on this one, as the game opened with a 3.5 point spread and stayed there.

Over/Under: -113

Look college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Take your pick now.

History of the Series

Middle Tenn has won eight of its last 11 games against Florida International.