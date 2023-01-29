UN rights chief urges Venezuela to release arbitrary detainees, end torture





CARACAS, Jan 28 (Reuters) – Venezuela must release arbitrarily detained individuals and end torture, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Saturday at the end of a trip in place. Turk arrived in Venezuela on Thursday and met with President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, in addition to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, senior government officials, opposition figures and victims of human rights violations. “In my meetings with the president and ministers, I have called for all persons who have been arbitrarily arrested to be released,” Turk said Saturday in a statement. Turk called on governments around the world to release, pardon or grant amnesty to “all those who have been arbitrarily detained for exercising their basic human rights”. During his trip, Turk said he met people who were arbitrarily arrested and tortured. In September, an independent international UN fact-finding mission on Venezuela said state security agencies have for years used sexual and gender-based violence to torture and humiliate prisoners. “I have been given assurances that complaints of torture will be dealt with decisively, fully investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” Turk said. The High Commissioner’s visit comes after Venezuela’s National Assembly on Tuesday approved the first of two readings of a bill to regulate non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which has drawn criticism from advocacy groups. Regarding this topic, Turk said that he reiterated to the authorities the importance of guaranteeing civic space. The most recent report on Venezuela by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, made last June, said Venezuela had taken some steps to strengthen the rule of law, but that there were still concerns about the lack of independence. of the judicial system. Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Josie Kao Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

