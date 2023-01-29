Premier David Eby and Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, have released the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia:

“Six years have passed since the terrorist attack on the Islamic Cultural Center of Québec. We remain shocked and horrified by this despicable act.

“The attack claimed six lives and injured 19 others, bringing violence to a holy place.

“On this solemn day, we honor the memory of Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti. We join their families, friends and communities in mourning their loss.

“Our response to this heinous act must always be to confront Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred in any form. We are a stronger, more resilient society when we are united by compassion rather than divided by hate.

“We must all stand united against hate speech and racist violence as we build a more equal society in which all people are respected.

“We encourage everyone to take a moment today to remember the victims and survivors. Together, we will work to fight against Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of hatred. By doing so, we will build a stronger, more inclusive province for all.”

Video link:

For a video of the Prime Minister’s statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack: https://youtu.be/D3aXuT1SMOs