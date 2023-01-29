International
Art Collector cruises to Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup victory
Art collector HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) entered the Pegasus World Cup Invitational with more earnings than any of the other 11 horses in the field.
And he walked away with the biggest prize of all.
The 6-year-old made a big move from the outside and pulled away from the field in the stretch to pull off an upset win in the $3 million Pegasus at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. The win pushed his career earnings to nearly $4.1 million and was his 11th in 21 career starts.
He was one of only two horses to enter the Pegasus with more than $2 million in earnings; Cyberknife was next. But Cyberknife wasn’t close to the front in his last race before retiring to study, and Art Collector looked the best.
I have no words to put them together, said rider Junior Alvarado. It was just incredible. I am very happy that I had a chance to ride this horse, a very good horse that I have followed for a long time. I think it was perfect timing and we finished it today.
Alvarado had never ridden Art Collector, who was sent off at odds of 15-1. But he walked too little for winning trainer Bill Mott, and the pair struck gold again on Saturday with a perfect effort to win by 4 1/2 lengths.
Having this win for Mr. Mott, I am very grateful to him, for the support he has given me over the years, said Alvarado.
Definite, with 5-2, was the second. Stilleto Boy, sent off at 45-1, was third.
Mott turned to Alvarado when Luis Saez chose to ride Get Her Number on Pegasus. It ended up being the first Pegasus win for Mott and Alvarado.
He couldn’t have ridden it more perfectly, Mott said.
The Art Collector had not run since a disappointing fifth place finish in the Lukas Classic on October 1. But the one-eighth-mile distance has been Art Collector’s best, given he won seven times in nine previous nine-furlong attempts for owner Bruce Lunsford.
Make that eight for 10 now.
I thought it was a very competitive field and certainly our horse didn’t run his best race last time, Mott said. But he is training well and I have a great owner and he wanted to give it a shot. He wanted to go for it.
It was an open Pegasus, the richest race offered at Gulfstream Park and traditionally one of the richest races in North America. In 2022, only the Breeders Cup Classic and the $4 million Breeders Cup Turf featured larger prizes, and the $3 million Pegasus purse is equal to that offered last year at the Kentucky Derby.
The Art Collector paid $33, $12.40 and $8.60. Defunded paid $5 and $4 and Stilleto Boy paid $11.40.
With odds of 15-1 and 45-1 there, the treble paid $2,394.70.
PEGASUS TURF
Atone used a big push at the end to break out of a mass of contenders down the stretch to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, the race immediately preceding the $3 million event.
Atone returned $9.60, $5.40 and $4.40 and was passed by Irad Ortiz Jr. his fourth win of the day on the loaded card at Gulfstream. It was also the third win of the day for trainer Michael Maker.
Ivar, with Javier Castellano aboard, was second and paid $4.80 and $3.80. Speaking Scout, a 24-1 shot, was third under jockey Paco Lopez and paid $10.40 to show.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-breeders-cup-world-championships-1b62ad8fc536aed237d6a4adafc78047
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Art Collector cruises to Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup victory
- Trisha Reddy’s father sold gym and farm risking a move from Bhadrachalam to Secunderabad for her cricket
- On the global stage, Jacinda Ardern was a climate champion, but victories were hard to come by at home
- TikTok Targets Google In A Devastating Way (And You Might Love It)
- Avatar handbag: turn movie magic into haute couture
- Is WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) a risky investment?
- How A Metabolic Diet Can Balance Blood Sugar – 8 Tips From A Nutritionist
- Long before Trump and Biden, the Winston-Salem man’s trove of classified documents made international news.
- The ‘debilitating’ effects of the pandemic remain on UK youth.Young people
- Do you want to read books and make friends? Go to libraries set up by residents in empty decks of HDB
- Reported Google AI bot can make music from text prompts
- COVID Flashback: Here’s How NPR Reported on Coronavirus at Turning Point