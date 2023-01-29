Art Collector cruises to Gulfstream Pegasus World Cup victory

Art collector HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) entered the Pegasus World Cup Invitational with more earnings than any of the other 11 horses in the field.

And he walked away with the biggest prize of all.

The 6-year-old made a big move from the outside and pulled away from the field in the stretch to pull off an upset win in the $3 million Pegasus at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. The win pushed his career earnings to nearly $4.1 million and was his 11th in 21 career starts.

He was one of only two horses to enter the Pegasus with more than $2 million in earnings; Cyberknife was next. But Cyberknife wasn’t close to the front in his last race before retiring to study, and Art Collector looked the best.

I have no words to put them together, said rider Junior Alvarado. It was just incredible. I am very happy that I had a chance to ride this horse, a very good horse that I have followed for a long time. I think it was perfect timing and we finished it today.

Alvarado had never ridden Art Collector, who was sent off at odds of 15-1. But he walked too little for winning trainer Bill Mott, and the pair struck gold again on Saturday with a perfect effort to win by 4 1/2 lengths.

Having this win for Mr. Mott, I am very grateful to him, for the support he has given me over the years, said Alvarado.

Definite, with 5-2, was the second. Stilleto Boy, sent off at 45-1, was third.

Mott turned to Alvarado when Luis Saez chose to ride Get Her Number on Pegasus. It ended up being the first Pegasus win for Mott and Alvarado.

He couldn’t have ridden it more perfectly, Mott said.

The Art Collector had not run since a disappointing fifth place finish in the Lukas Classic on October 1. But the one-eighth-mile distance has been Art Collector’s best, given he won seven times in nine previous nine-furlong attempts for owner Bruce Lunsford.

Make that eight for 10 now.

I thought it was a very competitive field and certainly our horse didn’t run his best race last time, Mott said. But he is training well and I have a great owner and he wanted to give it a shot. He wanted to go for it.

It was an open Pegasus, the richest race offered at Gulfstream Park and traditionally one of the richest races in North America. In 2022, only the Breeders Cup Classic and the $4 million Breeders Cup Turf featured larger prizes, and the $3 million Pegasus purse is equal to that offered last year at the Kentucky Derby.

The Art Collector paid $33, $12.40 and $8.60. Defunded paid $5 and $4 and Stilleto Boy paid $11.40.

With odds of 15-1 and 45-1 there, the treble paid $2,394.70.

PEGASUS TURF

Atone used a big push at the end to break out of a mass of contenders down the stretch to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, the race immediately preceding the $3 million event.

Atone returned $9.60, $5.40 and $4.40 and was passed by Irad Ortiz Jr. his fourth win of the day on the loaded card at Gulfstream. It was also the third win of the day for trainer Michael Maker.

Ivar, with Javier Castellano aboard, was second and paid $4.80 and $3.80. Speaking Scout, a 24-1 shot, was third under jockey Paco Lopez and paid $10.40 to show.

