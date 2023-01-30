International
A closer look at the breathtaking figures made by the International Snow Sculpting Championships
The 32nd Breckenridge Snow Sculpting Championship have come to an end, at least as far as the carving part is concerned.
The viewing area is very open and functional. Although, there is not much time left to see the sculptures.
After approximately 94 hours of hand-carving 25-ton blocks of snow in a cleared parking lot, the 12 blocks of snow have been transformed into incredible works of art and were judged against each other.
Team Germany – Bavaria took first place and the gold medal for their “Sub-Zero-Gravity” sculpture.
The piece includes three rectangles inside each other, the smallest seemingly floating in space (but actually just a marvel of snow carving engineering).
Second place went to Team Breckenridge (hometown heroes!) with their sculpture of Ullr, God of Snow/Ski. The large face is finely detailed and includes a cool wind blowing from the statue.
Third place was awarded to Team Lithuania for an incredible cloud and waterfall feature, once again blending incredible engineering with articulated snow sculpture.
This figure also won the Artist’s Choice Award, voted on by the teams for what they believed to be the most impressive.
The People’s Choice award went to Team Snowblind, last year’s champions for their Forest Jam entry featuring an Ent with a guitar and a bear with bongos on its back. It’s part of the reason 10-year-old Carter Campbell said these have to be seen in person, photos and videos just don’t do it justice.
“You can see different details and learn about them, and you can go around them to see the back!” Campbell said. “Because he has a bear that plays a bongo!!”
The sculptures are free for the public to view, but the event ends on February 1st. So hurry while there is still time!
|
