Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) announces the agreement to expand and deepen cooperation with KT&G

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces a long-term collaboration with KT&G, South Korea’s leading tobacco and nicotine manufacturer, to continue commercializing KT&G’s innovative smokeless devices and consumables on an exclusive basis worldwide (excluding South Korea). It builds on three years of successful collaboration that has seen PMI market KT&G’s products in more than 30 markets.

The agreement covers fifteen years, until January 29, 2038, with performance review cycles and associated volume-based commitments to be confirmed for each three-year period to allow flexibility for evolving market conditions. PMI and KT&G expect these commitments to increase throughout the duration of the agreement, starting with a total commitment for the first three-year period equivalent to 16 billion consumables.

We have been pleased with the success of our collaboration with KT&G so far and believe that a long-term collaboration will accelerate the achievement of a tobacco-free future. We want everyone who doesn’t quit to switch to a better alternative, for the good of their health, public health and society at large, said Jacek Olczak, PMI’s Chief Executive Officer.

We will reach a smoke-free future sooner if all people who smoke have access to better alternatives and accurate information about these innovative products. Together with KT&G, we are calling on regulators, scientists and health professionals everywhere, including Korea, to embrace the potential of these technological innovations to wean smokers off cigarettes.

Since we began our transformation, millions of smokers have switched to our smokeless products and quit smoking altogether. KT&Gs lil products play a complementary role to it IQOS, the world’s leading heat-resistant product, and our continued collaboration will provide adult smokers around the world with more opportunities to leave cigarettes behind. Korea is a global leader in science and innovation, and today marks an important milestone that paves the way for a better future. With KT&Gs technology and speed of innovation and PMI’s scientific and commercial infrastructure, we believe our partnership will accelerate our shared vision for a smoke-free future.

The agreement gives PMI continued exclusive access to KT&G’s smoke-free brands and product innovation pipeline, including offerings for low- and middle-income markets, that will enhance PMI’s existing portfolio of smoke-free products. smoke It gives KT&G continued access to PMI’s global commercial infrastructure and experience in commercializing smoke-free products to support further expansion of KT&G’s smoke-free business outside of South Korea.

Products sold under the agreement will undergo evaluation to ensure they meet regulatory requirements in the markets where they are launched, as well as PMI’s high quality standards and scientific validation. PMI and KT&G will seek any necessary regulatory approvals that may be required on a market-by-market basis.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements about business plans and strategies. The achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and incorrect assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the safeguards provisions of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI’s business risks include: rising excise duty and discriminatory tax structures; increased marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competition, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers or prohibit some of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns related to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; the impact and consequences of the Russian occupation of Ukraine; changes in the behavior of adult smokers; the impact of COVID-19 on PMI’s business; lost revenue as a result of counterfeiting, smuggling and cross-border shopping; government investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency depreciations, and restrictions on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic equipment; and the integrity of its information systems and the effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI’s future profitability could also be adversely affected if it is not successful in its efforts to manufacture and commercialize reduced-risk products or if regulation or taxation does not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through price increases and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; or if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent, including women or diverse candidates. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of the performance of our reduced risk product category.

In addition, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to: the agreement with Altria Group, Inc. and benefits of the transaction; the possibility that the expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the transaction with Sweden Match, may not materialize as expected; The Swedish Matches business experiences disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors that make it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulties in retaining Sweden Match’s key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to the transaction with Sweden Match; and the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies or achieve expected synergies and operational efficiencies within expected time frames or at all.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended in September. 30, 2022. PMI cautions that the above list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public reporting obligations.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a tobacco-free future and evolving its portfolio over the long term to include products outside the tobacco and nicotine sectors. The company’s current product portfolio consists primarily of cigarettes and smokeless products, including heat, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $9 billion to scientifically develop, validate, and commercialize innovative smokeless products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of ending cigarette sales entirely. This includes building world-class scientific evaluation capabilities, particularly in the areas of preclinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, and post-market studies. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the marketing of versions of PMIs IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTP), finding that exposure modification orders for these products are appropriate to promote public health. As of September 30, 2022, excluding Russia and Ukraine, PMI’s smoke-free products were available for sale in 70 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 13.5 million adults worldwide had already switched to IQOS and quit smoking. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, in February 2021, PMI announced its ambition to expand into the fields of wellness and healthcare and provide innovative products and solutions aimed at addressing unmet needs of consumers and patients. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.