Act Now. Act together. Invest in neglected tropical diseases





By Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia To mark this year’s World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day, WHO calls on countries and communities in the South-East Asia Region and around the world to confront the inequalities that drive tropical diseases and make bold and sustainable investments to help free the 1 billion people worldwide who are vulnerable to their devastating health, social and economic costs. NTDs are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are mostly prevalent in tropical areas. Globally, they affect more than 1 billion people, cost low- and middle-income countries billions of dollars each year, and perpetuate a cycle of poor educational outcomes and limited occupational opportunities, mostly for poor communities, where they disproportionately affect women and children. The WHO South-East Asia region accounts for the second highest burden of NTDs globally. At least one NTD is endemic to each of the Region’s 11 Member States, and more than 938 million people in the region require NTD interventions. In 2021, the region accounted for 59% of the global population requiring intervention against lymphatic filariasis (LF), 66.5% of new leprosy cases and 56% of children requiring regular deworming against soil-transmitted helminthiases. Since 2014, WHO has supported countries in the region to make rapid, equitable and sustainable progress against NTDs, in line with the Region’s Top Priority to eliminate NTDs and other diseases on the brink of elimination. In 2016, India was declared mess-free. Maldives, Thailand and Sri Lanka have eliminated lymphatic filariasis (LF) as a public health problem. Bangladesh is currently being evaluated for proof of elimination of LF as a public health problem and Timor-Leste is now under post-treatment surveillance. Nepal and Myanmar have eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. All kala-azar-endemic enforcement units in Bangladesh have already achieved the elimination target, which India and Nepal are also close to achieving. India, Indonesia and Nepal continue to use triple drug therapy to accelerate action against LF, which Myanmar is also preparing to introduce. Between 2010 and 2020, the Region reduced the total number of people seeking NTD interventions by 20%. Across the region, new challenges and opportunities have emerged. In 2021, WHO launched a global NTD roadmap aimed at ending neglect, setting a set of global targets and milestones to prevent, control, eliminate or eradicate NTDs, as well as cross-sectoral targets that are aligned with Sustainable. Development Goals. In implementing the roadmap, the Region aims to accelerate momentum on its Top Priority, focusing on several priorities. First, optimizing existing interventions and leveraging new innovations to overcome last-mile gaps and challenges. For LF, expanded deployment of triple drug therapy with effective coverage promises to accelerate elimination in the remaining three LF-endemic countries of the region. For leprosy, increasing access to post-exposure prophylaxis will accelerate progress at the subnational level, increasing protection for at-risk communities. For kala-azar, intensified efforts to detect cases early and ensure thorough case management will continue to contain transmission. Second, maintaining the elimination status in the post-validation phase. When a site is assessed for elimination as a public health problem, ongoing action is required to maintain targets, even to advance transmission cessation. For this, it is essential that vigilance is maintained, donor fatigue is avoided, and that stakeholders continue to invest in post-validation interventions, such as integrating the surveillance platform and accelerating research and development of new tools and strategies for make further progress. Third, expanding the range of priority NTDs. On a number of NTDs – kala-azar, LF, trachoma and yaws – the Region has made remarkable, path-breaking progress. But where appropriate, countries should further expand their scope, for example by intensifying action to tackle snakebite envenoming – for which a new Regional Action Plan has already been launched – as well as rabies. mediated by dogs, dengue, schistosomiasis and other parasitic zoonoses such as taenia, echinococcosis and food-borne trematodiases. The countdown to 2030 has already begun. Since 2014, under the Region’s Flagship Priority, countries have made bold investments and achieved game-changing results – results that must continue to be built upon. On World NTD Day, WHO reiterates its commitment to accelerate the Region’s ten-year momentum to end neglect, eliminate NTDs and achieve a healthier, more equitable and sustainable future for all, everywhere.

