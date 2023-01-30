More countries are eliminating neglected tropical diseases, but investment is essential to sustain progress

Today, on World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Day, WHO publishes a new progress report, titled “Global Report on Neglected Tropical Diseases 2023” highlighting progress and challenges in providing NTD care worldwide, against the background of disruptions related to COVID-19.

NTDs continue to disproportionately affect the poorest members of the global community, primarily in areas where water security, sanitation and access to health care are inadequate. Although up to 179 countries and territories reported at least one NTD case in 2021, 16 countries accounted for 80% of the global NTD burden. About 1.65 billion people were estimated to require treatment for at least one NTD, globally.

The new progress report shows that the number of people requiring NTD intervention fell by 80 million between 2020 and 2021, and eight countries were certified or proven to have eliminated an NTD in 2022 alone. As of December 2022, 47 countries had eliminated at least one NTD and more countries were in the process of achieving this target.

The achievements made in 2021-2022 build on a decade of significant progress. In 2021, 25% fewer people sought interventions against NTDs than in 2010, and more than one billion people were treated for NTDs annually between 2016 and 2019 through mass treatment interventions.

“Across the world, millions of people have been freed from the burden of neglected tropical diseases, which keep people trapped in cycles of poverty and stigma,” said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “But as this progress report shows, we still have a lot of work to do. The good news is that we have the tools and knowledge not only to save lives and prevent suffering, but to rid communities and entire countries of these diseases. The time to act is now, to act together and invest in NTDs.”

The report also notes the significant impact of COVID-19 on community-based interventions and access to health facilities, as well as supply chains for health care products. This led to 34% fewer people receiving treatment for NTDs between 2019 and 2020, even if a general resumption of activities enabled an 11% increase in recovery in 2021, when about 900 million people were treated.

The new report highlights the greater efforts and investments needed to reverse backlogs and accelerate progress towards the targets of the NTD roadmap to 2030. Promoting country ownership and accountability, as well as the sustainability and predictability of financing, by including stronger domestic financing, are key to achieving the targets of the NTD roadmap and enabling countries to meet their commitments to provide quality NTD services to affected populations.

Collaboration and multi-sector partnerships are vital to make this happen. Last week, WHO and Gilead Sciences signed a new agreement to donate 304,700 vials of AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B for injection) to treat visceral leishmaniasis in countries most affected by the disease, extending their previous agreement until in 2025. The three-year collaboration is valued at $11.3 million and also provides financial support to WHO.

WHO urges more partners and donors to step forward and fill existing gaps that prevent full-scale implementation of NTD activities at the global and local levels. Later this week, the 152nd session of the WHO Executive Board will consider the admission of the Carter Center into official relations with the WHO.

WHO’s NTD work in 2021 and 2022 resulted in over 100 scientific guidelines, tools and other information products to assist the global NTD community including countries in need. The Open WHO Platform launched an NTD channel offering 36 training courses for health workers in 19 specific subjects. WHO continues to evaluate and approve new medicines to treat neglected tropical diseases and works hard to ensure equity and human rights in all NTD service delivery.

On World NTD Day under the theme “Act now. Act together. Invest in Neglected Tropical Diseases’, WHO is calling on everyone, including leaders and communities, to confront the inequalities that drive NTDs and make bold and sustainable investments to free the world’s most vulnerable communities from being affected from NTDs from a vicious cycle of disease and poverty. .

Notes to the editor:

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions mostly prevalent in tropical areas. NTDs are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins. These diseases cause devastating health, social and economic consequences, and when they are not fatal, they often cause lifelong social stigma and consequent economic hardship.

NTDs include: Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, dengue and chikungunya, dracunculiasis, echinococcosis, foodborne trematodiases, human trypanosomiasis, leishmaniasis, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, mycetoma, chromoblastomycosis, chromoblastomycosis and other deep soil diseases. -transmitted helminthiases, snakebite poisoning, taenia/cysticercosis, trachoma and jaws.

In 2020, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted the NTD roadmap for 2021-2030. In 2021, the WHA announced that January 30th will be recognized as World NTD Day each year.