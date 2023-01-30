The NHS will expand services to keep the vulnerable out of hospital

Community services, including falls and frailty teams, will be increased, with up to 50,000 people a month supported by clinicians at home in high-tech virtual wards

Community emergency response teams are to be boosted to offer more patients support at home within two hours, in recognition of the pressures facing A&E

The Government and NHS England will tomorrow publish an Urgent and Urgent Care Plan to reduce waiting times and improve patient care.

Tens of thousands of elderly and vulnerable people will receive tailored support at home every month as part of a new NHS plan to curb unnecessary trips to hospital, help at-risk patients get treatment faster and improved ambulance response time.

It comes as the government and NHS publish a new urgent and emergency care plan. Demand on the NHS is increasing, driven by a number of factors, including an aging population with increasingly complex needs. A key part of the plan will be to reform the way the NHS delivers services to meet the changing needs of the population, including expanding care outside hospital

The falls and frailty teams are mainly made up of nurses and while it exists, this plan goes further and will see these services standardized and scaled up. Building on the lessons from this winter, it will ensure more services are in time for next winter, with local areas developing plans to do so. These teams unify care by connecting hospital expertise with emergency services and use technology to reduce the risk of falls by remotely monitoring patients. With an aging population, falls are becoming more common, and some people are less able to cope with and recover from accidents, physical illnesses, or other stressful events that can lead to serious injuries, hospitalization, and mobility. later in long-term care. These services support vulnerable patients at home and in the community to live independently for longer, with up to 20% of emergency hospital admissions avoidable with the right care in place.

The NHS has already created virtual wards that treat patients from the comfort of their own homes with growing evidence that these are a safe and effective alternative to hospital care, particularly for frail patients. These see patients supported by clinicians to recover in the comfort of their own home, rather than in hospital, and have increased the number of patients who can be cared for in this way by 7,000, a 50% increase since last summer. A further 3,000 hospital beds at home will be created before next winter and the plan will include an ambition to see up to 50,000 people supported a month.

High-tech virtual wards currently support frail elderly patients or those with acute respiratory infections and heart disease. Patients are examined daily by the clinical team who may visit them at home or use video technology to monitor and check how they are recovering.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

The health and care service is facing significant pressures and while there are no quick fixes, we can take immediate action to reduce long waits for emergency and urgent care. Up to 20% of hospital admissions are avoidable with proper on-site care. By expanding the care provided in the community, the most vulnerable, frail and elderly patients can be better supported to continue living independently or to recover at home. This includes extending more services to help with falls and frailty, as well as supporting up to 50,000 patients a month to recover in the comfort of their own homes. Not only will patients benefit from a better experience and outcomes, but it will ease the pressure on our busy emergency departments.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said:

The NHS has faced unprecedented pressure this winter with the flu and Covid pandemic becoming a reality, alongside increasing demand for all services, from GP appointments to A&E attendances and ambulance calls. Our extensive planning ahead of winter has helped increase capacity from extra 111 and 999 operators, to new water services and more beds – and we now aim to build on this progress to help speed up care and improve patient experiences. Increasing community care and treating more people at home is key to recovery, is better for patients and their families, and eases pressure on NHS services.

Community emergency response teams will also be increased to increase the number of referrals and patients seen by a range of health and social care professionals within two hours, with services running 12 hours a day. According to the latest data, across the country, over 80% of referred patients were seen within two hours. These teams work with 111 and 999 services to provide emergency care to people in their own homes, avoiding the need for hospital admissions and enabling people to live independently for longer, supported by a planned £77m investment to support systems to continue to improve community health services. in 2023-24.

Fall and frailty services have already been shown to improve patient experiences and reduce pressure on urgent and emergency departments. For example, South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has created an integrated frailty service linking emergency services and hospitals.

As part of this, ambulance crews who are with the patient at home can arrange a remote consultation with input from a consultant to agree on the best course of action – from monitoring in a virtual ward to a face-to-face assessment. Thanks to this approach, there has been a 16% reduction in the number of patients aged over 75 being taken to hospital by ambulance, enabling the frail elderly to recover at home, where it is best for them.

Taken together, these measures will help improve experiences for patients across the country and make it easier to access the right health or social care, all while reducing pressure on hospitals and preparing the NHS for the challenges of next. This will be supported by up to £14.1 billion available for health and care services over the next two years, the highest spending in any government’s history which was announced in the Autumn Statement.

Cllr James Jamieson, Chair of the Local Government Association, said:

We are pleased to see the focus on expanding health and care services in the community and the recognition of the importance of therapy and recovery support to get people back home after discharge. Collaboration and focus on results will be key to the successful implementation of the plan.

Sarah McClinton, President of ADASS said:

We recognize the importance of extending and bringing health and care into people’s homes to stop them needing to go to hospital and enable people to leave hospital safely with therapy and support to was recovered. Key to achieving this will be the co-production of plans for health and social care and investment in the workforce in social care and community services and we look forward to engaging with this.

Case studies:

In October 2022, the London Ambulance Service launched a pilot where paramedics and nurses from community health providers in south-west London respond to elderly and frail patients at home. By 8 January 2023, the new team had treated 838 patients with around 35% sent to hospital, compared to the usual 70%, freeing up resources for those who most need to be in A&E. The scheme is now set to expand to parts of North London.

Hull Fall First is a fall recovery and welfare response service involving the local ICS, fire and rescue service, ambulance service, local authority and community service provider. A team of firefighters received clinical training from healthcare experts, along with protective training and safety awareness. The service has reduced the number of A&E attendances and provided a better patient experience for those who have had a fall. Since April, the service has seen 622 people attend, avoiding ambulance calls and potential A&E attendances, and has provided fall prevention care and support to people living in their own homes and in local care homes.

