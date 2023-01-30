Easy employment in crowdfunding drive





Rental technology company Easy Hire has launched a new equity funding campaign through London-based firm Seedrs. Easy Hire co-founders Dennis Helderman (left) and Andrea Guzzoni: Photo: Easy Hire. Easy Hire is inviting tool and plant hire professionals to sign up for priority access to the investment, enabling them to own shares in Easy Hire, alongside Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou – founder of the airline Easy Jet – and other investors institutional. Easy Hire co-founder Dennis Helderman said in a media statement that the company, which operates in the UK, Italy, Spain and Portugal, is looking to expand. Its strategy is to work with independent tool and equipment rental businesses, using technology to improve their operations through marketing, API integrations and CRM solutions. Easy Hires’ plans for 2023 are understood to include new partnerships in Germany and France and expansion in the UK and Italy. In 2022, it raised more than $3 million in private funding, bringing the total investment raised to date to more than $5 million. I can think of no better way to move our business forward than to offer our customers and partners the opportunity to become shareholders and help us grow the business together, said Helderman. We’re excited to be back at Seedrs after raising more than $1.2 million from 1,100 investors in two previously oversubscribed crowdfunding rounds. (Photo: Easy Tool Hire) The campaign is in its pre-registration phase, but Helderman said the company has already been overwhelmed by the response. That’s why we’re calling on the sector to sign up now for exclusive access to the priority list and keep up to date with our campaign. Easy Hire rewards the first 50 participants who invest more than 2500 with Easy Jet Plus membership for 12 months. Information about how to participate in the crowdfunding round can be found on the Seedrs website, seedrs.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalrentalnews.com/news/online-platform-in-crowdfunding-drive/8026272.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos