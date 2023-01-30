Register and check your photo ID for the May elections





For the first time, residents in Plymouth will have to show photo ID to vote in person in this year’s local elections on May 4. Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a full or provisional UK, EEA or Commonwealth driving licence; some concessionary travel passes, such as a senior bus pass and a blue badge. Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply now Voter Authority Certificate free online or by completing a paper form available from the Council. The deadline to apply for this ID is April 25, 2023. Anyone who wants to vote in this May’s local elections must register to vote by April 17, 2023. If you’re not already registered, it only takes five minutes to register online. Voters who wish to apply to their council for a free ID must first ensure they are registered to vote. Key dates to remember are: Deadline to register to vote: April 17, 2023

Deadline to apply or change a postal vote: 18 April 2023

Last date to apply for voter ID certificate: April 25, 2023

Deadline to apply for a proxy vote: 25 April 2023 More information on registering to vote, what voter ID will be accepted or how to apply for a free Certificate of Voter Authority is available on the Plymouth City Council website. Anyone who is unable to visit the Council’s website, or apply for an Electoral Authority Certificate online, can contact the Council by calling 01752 304866 or emailing: [email protected] Tracey Lee, Returning Officer for Plymouth, said: Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before being given a ballot paper. It is important that everyone understands what types of IDs they can use and how to apply for a free ID if they need one. With the election taking place in Plymouth on 4 May 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they are registered to vote and have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early, but checking in now means you’ll be ready to vote in May. Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a free ID either online or by completing a paper application form which is available by calling 01752 304866. Voters will be able to use expired ID as long as the photo remains a good enough likeness of the voter and the name on the ID is the same name as it appears on the Electoral Register. Changes not affects postal votes but affects proxy voters who will be required to show their valid ID when voting on behalf of someone else.

