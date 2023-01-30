Freedom Debt Relief- How To Avoid Holiday Shopping Debt

How To Avoid Holiday Shopping Debt

For most people, avoiding holiday debt is almost impossible, unless they go the route of extreme austerity. However, most people are unwilling to forgo the exchange of presents, travel fare or Christmas dinner. The answer is to charge things to a credit card, especially because so many things including bookings for hotel rooms, plane tickets and other items must be bought online.

Spending during the holidays is impulsive, as not everybody recognizes it as a commercial bid for your hard-earned dollar. The desire to be generous often spurs an emotional decision, that many consumers later regret their purchases when they open their credit card bills in the New Year.

How Much Do Americans Spend on the Holidays?

The exact numbers as to what Americans might have actually spent on the holiday in 2022 are not yet available at the time of writing (Jan.10, 2022) but according to the National Retail Federation, the amount that Americans were projected to spend during the holidays 2022 was $942.6 billion. The RFC also defines the holiday season as being all of November and inclusive of such celebrations as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kanagawa and New Year’s Eve.

Is A Freedom Debt Solution for You?

If you were one of the many people who overspent over the Christmas 2022 holidays, or even during the course of the entire year of 2022, then you might want to look into Freedom Debt Relief. This approach to debt settlement can drastically reduce the amount of credit card debt that you owe. However, it’s best for debts are threatening to get out of hand.

Why Holiday Expenses Add Up Fast

No wonder so many succumb to debt during the holiday season. The pressure is on to spend, spend, spend and escalate that credit card debt.

Here is a look at why so many common holiday expenses are so high.

Shoppers Are Tempted to Use ATM’S

Before shopping at a mall or downtown, be sure to take out enough cash to get around or pay for items in an emergency (for instance, if you lose your wallet.) This spares you the expensive necessity of being forced to take funds out of an automated teller machine that may charge high fees per transaction.

Additionally, ATM machines may charge 30% interest or more per cash advance, which means that $40.00 ugly Christmas sweater you just bought your nephew is actually costing you $60.00.

According to Yahoo News, the best fee-free ATM networks in the United include Alliance One, All Point, ATM Co-Op ATM, Pulse, Star Network and Transfund.

Hidden Fees

Hidden fees are those little unexpected purchases that seem to attach themselves to your credit card statement whenever you do something like buy a gift card, book travel or book accommodations. Sometimes hidden fees show up as a gift-wrapping service, or as an automated 20% restaurant tip.

When ordering holiday products or services online hidden fees are also often charged as a handling or shipping fee, or a service or surcharge of some type. This is especially true if you order products from out of the country.

Stick to A Budget To Avoid Overspending

Avoid accumulating credit card debt during the holidays is to set a budget and stick to it. Use cash whenever possible and be sure to limit purchases online. Finally, avoid impulsive buying to avoid overspending.