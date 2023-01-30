International
Canadian doctors spend millions of hours on unnecessary paperwork each year: report
Dr. Leisha Hawker sets aside a full work day each week just to do paperwork. She doesn’t see patients and works form after form so she can get home in time to put her daughter to bed.
She is not alone in this routine.
The Halifax family doctor, who is also president of Doctors Nova Scotia, said it is estimated that most doctors in the province spend about 10 hours a week dealing with unnecessary paperwork.
That means someone else can do it, or it doesn’t need to be done at all. She said that work accounts for about 500,000 physician hours a year in Nova Scotia and often falls on nights and weekends.
“A lot of younger doctors who have a family will do two shifts,” Hawker said. “You’ll go home and take your kid to judo or swimming or whatever, put him to bed and then go back in and do more work. and then go to bed late at night.”
In 2019, the provincial government partnered with Doctors Nova Scotia to research the administrative burden on doctors and how to reduce it. A new report released Monday builds on this research and draws conclusions that apply to the entire country.
Canadian Federation of Independent Business Report, Patients before the lettershows that Canadian doctors spend 18.5 million hours a year on unnecessary administrative work, equivalent to 55.6 million patient visits.
“Ministry of health across Canada are facing many complex challenges,” the report says. “Chronic shortages of health professionals, an aging population and capacity constraints have put pressure on the health care system and the doctors who support it.”
Aiming to reduce the administrative burden
A Angus Reid pollby September 2022, half of Canadians are either unable to see their family doctor within a week, or cannot find a doctor at all.
Monday’s CFIB report concludes that if governments across Canada set a target to reduce physician administrative burdens by 10 per cent, they could reduce fatigue and burnout, improve the quality of patient care and unlock the equivalent of 5.5 million patient visits per year.
“We know all the premiers are working with the federal government to get a new deal on the health care side, that’s very important,” said Ryan Mallough, CFIB vice president of legislative affairs.
“But we want to make sure we’re not forgetting about the other things we can do in the system … whether it’s an elimination form that doesn’t need to be filled out by a doctor or whether it’s reducing a 12-page form to a three-page form. This adds up and will free up doctors’ time to see their patients.”
Nova Scotia leads the way
Nova Scotia has been working to reduce the administrative burden on doctorssince 2019.
Mallough said this is unprecedented work and he hopes other provinces will follow suit.
“We know the medical associations have raised this with their provincial governments, but as far as we know, nobody has come out and done anything as robust as what Nova Scotia has done,” he said.
The provincial Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Efficiency took the lead on the project and outlined 15 actions that would reduce unnecessary administrative burdens by 10 percent by 2024.
Leanne Hachey, the office’s executive director, said 500 doctors were surveyed in Nova Scotia.
“We’ve heard that burden looks like a lot of different things. It looks like documents that are too long, forms that are duplicated, different bodies asking for the same information, things that have to be done on paper versus done digitally .Processes that just don’t make sense.”
Hachey said her office has acted as a liaison between doctors and provincial departments to help them work together and make changes.
Joe Gillis, a doctor in Yarmouth, NS, said his desk is often filled with forms, which he “will pick during the day.”
But he said if he doesn’t keep it on top, things like insurance and income assistance forms, medical reviews for drivers and disability tax credits could “spin out of control”.
He said he’s happy to see the government commit to reducing this type of extra work, but the province has a long way to go.
“Health care is tough right now, both as a patient and as a provider,” Gillis said. “And I think anything we can do to ease this hardship is just a step in the right direction for everyone.”
He said he’s already heard of shortening some very long and cumbersome forms, but he hopes more technology will be used in doctors’ offices to further reduce the work.
“Taking a Fork and Breaking an Iceberg”
The provincial Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Efficiency has less than a year to meet its target of a 10 percent reduction.
Hachey said the office’s physician impact assessment tool shows they are halfway there, but she believes they will meet, or even exceed, the goal.
“Sometimes it feels like you’re taking a pitchfork and breaking an iceberg because there’s so much,” Hachey said. “What we need to do is start, show some success, make sure doctors feel the impact, and then start doing more.” a lot”.
She said the focus is on saving work minutes for each doctor.
“But when you build up to 2,500 physicians who can do this 50 times a year, those minutes start to add up to big hours and annual patient visits.”
Hawker said the 10 percent reduction target equates to about 150,000 patient visits a year. Currently, there are approximately 130,000 Nova Scotians on the primary care waiting list.
“This would be a visit for every single person who would be on the waiting list,” Hawker said. “So even a 10 percent reduction in administrative burden can have significant impacts on patient care and the health care system.”
Hachey said her office has already heard from the governments of British Columbia and Manitoba about reduction efforts and hopes more will come.
