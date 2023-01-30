WHO calls for more action to end cycles of poverty and stigma linked to tropical diseases





To mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Daythe UN agency has issued a report highlighting progress and challenges in providing care for these 20 conditions, which mainly affect the world’s poorest people. NTDs are caused by a variety of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins, and can be fatal. Other examples are Buruli ulcer, Chagas disease, chikungunya, rabies, scabies and cavities. Stigma and hardship They are prevalent mainly in tropical areas, mainly in places where water security, sanitation and access to health care are insufficient. These diseases often cause lifelong stigma and consequent economic hardship, and have devastating health, social and economic consequences. Although nearly 180 countries and territories reported at least one case of NTDs in 2021, only 16 countries account for 80 percent of the global burden. Globally, some 1.65 million people it is estimated that they require treatment for at least one of these diseases. Around the world, millions of people have been freed from the burden of neglected tropical diseases, which keep people trapped in cycles of poverty and stigma, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. But as this progress report shows, we still have a lot of work to dohe added. Building on progress The report showed that the number of people seeking NTD intervention fell by 80 million between 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, eight countries had eliminated at least one of these diseases during this period. As of last year, the number was at 47 countries, and more were on track to reach that goal. These achievements build on a decade of significant progress, WHO said, with 25 percent fewer people requiring interventions in 2021 than in 2010. Additionally, more than one billion people were treated for NTDs each year between 2016 and 2019. Impact of COVID-19 However, to COVID-19 The pandemic has also had a significant impact on community-based interventions, access to health facilities, and supply chains for health care products. As a result, 34 percent fewer people received treatment between 2019 and 2020, even if a general resumption of activities caused an 11 percent increase in recovery the following year, with about 900 million people treated. In 2020, WHO’s governing body, the World Health Assembly, adopted an NTD roadmap for the next decade, and the report highlights the need for more action and investment to reverse delays and accelerate progress. Accountability, funding and partnership Promoting country ownership and accountability, as well as stable and predictable funding, will be key to providing quality NTD services. WHO also emphasized the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration and partnership. Last week, the UN agency signed a new agreement with Gilead Sciences, an American research-based biopharmaceutical company, for donating 304,700 vials of AmBisome, an antifungal drug used to treat visceral leishmaniasis in countries most affected by the disease, such as Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nepal, Somalia and South Sudan. This new three-year collaboration, which extends a previous agreement until 2025, is valued at $11.3 million and will also support improved coverage and access to diagnostics and treatment. WHO urged more partners and donors to fill existing gaps that prevent full-scale implementation of NTD activities at the global and local levels.

