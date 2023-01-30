The BHF responds to NHS England’s plan to recover urgent and urgent care services





We have today responded to a plan from NHS England and the Government to reduce ambulance and A&E waiting times, prevent more hospital admissions and help emergency and urgent healthcare services recover from pandemic disruption.



The two-year recovery plan outlines how 800 new ambulances and 5,000 more hospital beds will be funded through a dedicated £1 billion fund. Urgent care will be expanded, with services running for at least 12 hours a day to ensure people who can be treated at home get the care they need without a hospital admission. Measures like this can help ambulances get to life-threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and cardiac arrests faster. Freeing up hospital space and speeding up discharges for those who are medically able to leave are key parts of the new project. We believe the plan is a vital first step in reducing dangerous waiting times for patients with suspected heart attacks and strokes, but the Government must press ahead with addressing severe NHS staff shortages as a priority for ensure the success of the plan. The latest figures show that the average ambulance response time is over 90 minutes in England for Category 2 calls, which include heart attacks and strokes. The target response time for these calls before the pandemic was 18 minutes. One of the key ambitions of the plan published today is for ambulance response times to drop to an average of 30 minutes for Category 2 calls in 2023 and 2024, with improved targets for next year. Dr Charmaine Griffiths, our chief executive, said: “Every minute counts when someone is having a heart attack or stroke, and tragically we are seeing unacceptable ambulance and A&E delays leaving seriously ill patients worse off and even costing lives, despite the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff to meet the demands. “This plan is an important and much-needed step that promises to turn the tide on the emergency care crisis. “Leading practical solutions to make sure people can get life-saving care when they need it is the right thing to do. The government must now ensure there are enough doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff to make this plan work.” READ THE PLAN

