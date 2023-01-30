International
Venezuela: Draft law on NGOs, reaching a point of no return in the closing of civic space – Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
GENEVA (January 30, 2023) – The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela today expressed deep concerns about the potential implications of a bill it said dramatically threatens the country’s civic space.
The draft law “On the control, regulation, operation and financing of non-governmental and similar organizations”, which was approved by the National Assembly in the first reading on January 24, presents additional requirements for the operation and creation of non-governmental organizations and other non-profit entities, which in case of non-compliance can be subject to severe sanctions – including ex officio dissolution.
“If passed, this law could represent a point of no return in closing the civic and democratic space in Venezuela,” warned Marta Valiñas, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission (FFM).
Francisco Cox, UN Mission expert, said that “the proposed law would impose formal requirements on existing and future NGOs that are so onerous that, in practice, it would give the state a almost permanent power to suppress them. The law is clearly intended to impede, as opposed to facilitate, the exercise of the right of association.”
Research conducted by FFM shows that NGOs working in the field of human rights in Venezuela are facing increased legal and operational obstacles, including in the key area of access to funding. Without access to international cooperation funds, many of these organizations will inevitably disappear.
In the FFM’s preliminary analysis, some provisions of the bill would limit the rights to freedom of association and expression, as provided for in articles 52 and 57 of the national Constitution, and in international human rights standards that are binding on Venezuela. .
More worryingly, the draft law gives the National Executive the power to implement control mechanisms to supervise and punish “persons who, by committing offences, may threaten national sovereignty” (Article 13). Organizations are exposed to constant surveillance through potential controls, including the police or intelligence services. Given the various public statements made by government authorities, as documented by the Mission, some human rights organizations that cooperate with international human rights bodies or receive foreign funding may be exposed to sanctions for allegedly compromising sovereignty. national.
Another point of concern is the lack of precision regarding the prohibition of “political activities” or activities that “threaten national stability and the institutions of the Republic”, contained in Article 15 of the draft law. A broad interpretation of “political activities”, a concept not clearly defined in the bill, could include all forms of documentation, analysis and dissemination of information on government policies and practices, including in relation to human rights. . This ban could especially threaten NGOs engaged in monitoring the public and democratic space, a very important issue for the upcoming elections. It may also adversely affect organizations engaged in documentation work that feeds into the investigations of the FFM and other international bodies.
According to FFM’s analysis, the bill is part of a wider pattern of restricting civic space, through threats, attacks and arbitrary arrests against rights defenders, trade unionists and journalists, as well as restrictions on the free functioning of independents. organizations and media.
“The draft law on NGOs reflects an old strategy that has been applied in other countries. It is a new attack to silence or eliminate civil society that defends human rights, another turn of the turnstile that stifles freedom of expression and freedom of association in Venezuela,” UN mission expert Patricia Tappatá said.
ENDS
Note to editors: In September 2019, the United Nations Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFMV) through resolution 42/25, to investigate alleged human rights violations committed since year 2014. The mandate of FFMV was extended until September 2024 through resolution 45/20 and 51/29.
The FFMV will provide an oral update to the Human Rights Council in March 2023 with an update on its investigations and present its report at the Council’s September 2023 interactive dialogue session.
