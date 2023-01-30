



Covid-19 remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but it acknowledged that the pandemic is at a transition point.

WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee discussed the pandemic on Friday at its 14th meeting on Covid-19, and Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed that the public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC statement, should continue.

In one declaration released on Monday, the WHO advisory committee said it asked WHO to propose alternative mechanisms to maintain global and national focus on COVID-19 after the end of PHEIC.

Achieving higher levels of population immunity globally, either through infection and/or vaccination, may limit the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on morbidity and mortality, but there is little doubt that this virus will remain a pathogen of permanently placed in humans and animals for the foreseeable future. As such, long-term public health action is critically needed, the committee said in a statement Monday. While eliminating this virus from human and animal reservoirs is highly unlikely, mitigating its devastating impact on morbidity and mortality is achievable and should continue to be a priority objective.

In a list of interim recommendations, Tedros said countries should continue vaccinating people and include Covid-19 vaccines in routine care; improving disease surveillance; maintain a strong health care system to avoid a cycle of panic-neglect; continue to fight disinformation; and regulate international travel measures based on risk assessment.

The organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a PHEIC in January 2020, about six weeks before characterizing it as a pandemic.

A PHEIC creates an agreement between countries to adhere to WHO emergency management recommendations. Each country, in turn, declares its own public health emergency declarations that carry legal weight. Countries use them to marshal resources and waive rules in order to ease a crisis.

The US also remains under its public health emergency declaration, which US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently renewed on January 11.

More than 170,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the past eight weeks, Tedros said last week when he announced the committee meeting, and although the world is better equipped to manage the pandemic than it was three years ago, it remains very worried by the situation in many countries and by the increasing number of deaths.

While global deaths from Covid-19 are trending higher, the seven-day average remains significantly lower than earlier points in the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, before the committee meeting, Tedros pleaded with countries not to give up the fight against Covid-19.

My message is clear: Do not underestimate this virus, he said. It has and will continue to surprise us, and it will continue to kill unless we do more to get health tools to the people who need them and comprehensively tackle misinformation.

Also on Monday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies released two new reports that warned all countries to remain dangerously unprepared for future outbreaks.

FNKKJK General Secretary Jagan Chapagain said that the Covid-19 pandemic should be a wake-up call.

The next pandemic may be around the corner; if the experience of COVID-19 does not quicken our steps towards preparedness, what will?, he said in a news release.

Reports say that most of the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis on countries, such as job losses and poverty, learning loss, food insecurity and increased mental health issues could have been avoided if governments had invested in preparedness of emergency. They recommend that countries prepare for concurrent risks, such as disease outbreaks and extreme weather events.

We must start preparing now, because our world is becoming more and more dangerous, FNKKs World Disasters Report 2022 said, noting that many of the disasters are caused by climate change. In 2021, 378 disasters were recorded excluding disease outbreaks, which is higher than the 20-year average of 337 disasters per year. Many countries had to respond to hazards such as hurricanes and floods while dealing with COVID-19.

The report urges community-level action to prepare for disasters on the front lines and address existing economic and racial disparities so they don’t worsen when disaster strikes.

FNKKJK The ratio of all counts is 2023 it also emphasizes local sustainability, building and investing in communities’ public health, sanitation, housing and economic security.

After all, the report says, No one is safe until everyone is safe. The pandemic is not over and neither is the response.