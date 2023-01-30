‘I am the blood of the Incas’: Peru protests ignite a divided nation

LIMA/DESAGUADERO, Peru, Jan 30 (Reuters) – In the southern Peruvian border town of Desaguadero, indigenous protester Adela Perez is defiant after almost eight weeks of deadly clashes that have rocked the Andean nation, hit its vast copper mines and tense the country. democratic institutions.

The country of about 34 million people has been in the throes of its worst unrest in decades since the sudden ouster and arrest of center-left President Pedro Castillo on December 7 after he tried to illegally shut down Congress for avoid discharge.

The son of peasant farmers, Castillo had been a champion of the rural poor and indigenous groups that propelled him to office in 2021, despite failing on promises to spread mining wealth and being hit by regular corruption investigations.

His dramatic overthrow has sparked deep anger in rural provinces, particularly in the copper-rich south, against the political and wealthy elite in the capital Lima, with protesters targeting Congress and new President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s former deputy. s. .

The violence has left 48 people dead and 10 other civilians killed in accidents or other issues related to the blockades.

The protests, which show no sign of abating, threaten to disrupt copper supplies from the world’s No. 2 producer of the red metal and destabilize Peru’s government with little sign of a political solution to the unrest due to infighting in Congress.

Protesters have vowed to fight until new elections are held, Boluarte resigns and Congress is closed. Many want a new Constitution to replace a market-focused 1993 text. Nationwide polls show strong support for many of the demands.

“Mrs. Boluarte, you cannot command or militarize this country here,” Perez said, near a roadblock on the Peru-Bolivia border that has impeded the flow of trucks for weeks in the Puno region, one of the heartland regions. of protests.

You cannot send the army here because the soldiers are our children.

The government has called for a political ceasefire and dialogue, offered its support for new elections to be held soon and blamed “violent groups” for fueling the unrest.

Puno, home to the Peruvian side of the iconic Lake Titicaca, was the site of the worst protest violence so far, with 18 protesters killed in the town of Juliaca and a policeman burned to death in his car.

The protests, while concentrated in the south, have spread across the country, with hundreds of road blockades using trees, rocks and car tires blocking traffic. Tourism has suffered badly with Machu Picchu being closed earlier this month.

It has also caused a democratic crisis with no clear solution beyond snap new elections, which Boluarte has called for but a divided Congress has yet to ratify.

“It doesn’t matter if she wants to kill us, kill us with our children. We will never give up until she (Boluarte) resigns,” said Carmen Rosa Inofuentes, a protester in Lima, where one person died in the clashes of the last week.

“When she resigns, we’re going to leave. If we have to, we’re going to sleep on the streets, there’s no other way. She got us into this fight. We’re going to face the police because we’re full of anger, and that anger is bubbling over and out of control”.

‘WE ARE SUFFERING’

Protesters have marched with placards calling Boluarte a “murderer” and referring to the deaths of protesters as a “massacre.” Some carry catapults or whips; others carry colorful Wiphala flags of indigenous Andean groups.

“I am Inca blood,” said Cirilo Yupanqui, wearing a pink gas mask as he protested in the capital Lima. He disputed the government’s claims that the protests were being led and instigated by criminal groups.

“I’m not a terrorist, as they say. I’m not a criminal. I have a formal job. Just look at how they treat us.”

The protests have raised the specter of past years of violence in Peru, the center of the Inca empire hundreds of years ago, including clashes between Maoist rebel groups and the government in the 1980s and 1990s that saw thousands killed.

“How many people are dying? For the love of God, Dina, get out of the government. Stop hurting us,” said one protester in Lima, who asked not to be named, adding that inflation and economic hardship were fueling people’s anger. .

“We are suffering, everything is becoming more expensive and we don’t even have enough to eat.”

Peru’s inflation ended 2022 at around 8.5% on an annual basis, with analysts saying many of the protest regions were hardest hit.

Jackelyn Boncano, a demonstrator in Lima, called for global attention to what was happening.

“I want everyone to be aware and support this fight because it’s now or never,” she said, adding that the current government must change. “They cannot stay in power in Peru.”

Reporting by Alexander Villegas, Marco Aquino and Monica Machicao; Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Adam Jourdan, editing by Deepa Babington

