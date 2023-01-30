Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened him with missile attackExBulletin







Matt Dunham/AP

Matt Dunham/AP LONDON Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said President Vladimir Putin did not seem serious about avoiding war in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine and at one point told the British leader it would be easy to kill him with a missile. . The Kremlin denied that Putin had made any such threats. In a documentary released Monday, Johnson says he called Putin in February 2022 and tried to talk him out of the war, telling him that Ukraine would not join NATO in the foreseeable future, a concern of during the Russian leader and a warning invasion would bring “massive” Western. the sanctions. “From the very calm tone he was taking, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my efforts to get him to negotiate,” Johnson says on the BBC’s Putin vs West series . “ Johnson says Putin “threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute,’ or something like that. The three-part series produced by veteran documentary producer Norma Percy recounts how Western leaders dealt with Russia’s president in the years leading up to the February 24, 2022 invasion. Percy said Monday that she didn’t think Putin was making a direct threat, but “it was a reminder that he can do it and (Johnson) needs to remember that when dealing with him.” Asked about Johnson’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his account was untrue, “or, more precisely, it was a lie.” Peskov said Johnson may have deliberately lied or failed to understand what Putin was telling him. “There were no missile threats,” Peskov said at a press conference. “While speaking about the security challenges facing Russia, President Putin said that if Ukraine joins NATO, the possible deployment of US or other NATO missiles near our borders would mean that any such missile could reach Moscow in a few minutes. Johnson was one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s most prominent international allies until he was forced out of office in mid-2022 amid ethics scandals. Britain remains a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

