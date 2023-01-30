The initiation for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple was set for March 4, 2023





The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced an opening date for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple, which will serve Church members in the 80-island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Pacific Area, will preside at the Saturday, March 4, invitation-only event in Port Vila, the capital of the archipelago west of Fiji, made up of 13 main islands and some 70 smaller ones. The launch was announced on Monday, January 30 The Church of Jesus Christ.org. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Port Vila, Vanuatu, on October 4, 2020, during the October 2020 general conference. On May 19, 2021, the Church announced the location of the temple site and exterior appearance. A single-storey, 10,000 square meter building with a central pinnacle will be built on the 1.62 hectare site at Port Vilas Blacksands Crossroads, which is home to a Church meeting house. Plans call for the construction of an auxiliary building, which will include an arrival center, accommodation and distribution center for customers. Location map for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Vanuatu is home to more than 11,000 Latter-day Saints, one stake, three provinces and 37 congregations. With a national population of just over 300,000, one in every 28 islanders is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ. The island nation is currently part of the Suva Fiji Temple District. But that temple is more than 660 miles away (more than 1,070 kilometers), to the east across the Pacific Ocean. A branch in Port Vila was first organized in July 1973, with missionary work beginning the following year after several Latter-day Saint families moved there from Tonga. The first full-time missionaries arrived in January 1975. On his tour of the Pacific Islands in June 2003, President Gordon B. Hinckley spoke to what was the largest group ever assembled in Vanuatu, with 2,212 Latter-day Saints and friends gathered throughout the house church of meetings, classrooms and gates and out on the lawn. Full The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ was published in Bislamic in July 2004. In 2012, the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission was established, from the reorganization of the Fiji Suva and Papua New Guinea Port Moresby missions. And in June 2015, about 2,000 Latter-day Saints and guests gathered at the Fenea Pacific Convention Center in Port Vila to witness the creation of the Church’s first stake in Vanuatu. The event was originally planned for April that year, but was postponed after Cyclone Pam, a category 5 storm that struck with devastating force in mid-March caused extensive damage to 22 of the 83 islands that make up Vanuatu, damaging or destroying many homes. destroying valuable export crops and resulting in the death of 11 people.

