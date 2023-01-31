Sec. Blinken had a plan for his visit to Jerusalem. Then he had to spinExBulletin







Debbie Hill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Debbie Hill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people who make headlines and the stories behind them. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the Middle East has turned out to be much more than he bargained for. Who is he? A man was caught at one point. Sec. Blinken is visiting Jerusalem for a trip that was originally intended to coordinate how the US would work with newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Items on the agenda included strategy for how to handle the nuclear situation in Iran; Israel’s pursuit of a peace deal with Saudi Arabia; and proposed plans for a judicial review that would weaken the current Israeli Supreme Court. US officials have expressed concern about how the newly installed far-right government will cooperate with them, as well as plans to legalize more settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images What's the big deal? It hasn't played out exactly as Blinken originally planned. This past week in Jerusalem has been particularly violent, as Israeli forces carried out their deadliest raid in the West Bank in years, killing nine Palestinians, including gunmen and a 61-year-old woman. Dozens more were injured. Then on Friday, Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The next day, Israeli police say a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two people in East Jerusalem. It's the latest escalation in a cycle of violence that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, with members of Netanyahu's far-right cabinet aggressively backing settlement efforts that many say stand in the way of peace.

And, to top it off, US officials say that Israel appears to be responsible for a drone strike at a military plant in Iran over the weekend.

And, to top it off, US officials say that Israel appears to be responsible for a drone strike at a military plant in Iran over the weekend. What did Blinken say? At a news conference with Netanyahu on Monday, Blinken called for peace but did not give many specifics: “We are calling on all parties to take urgent steps to restore calm, to de-escalate. We want to make sure that there is an environment in which we can, I hope at some point, create the conditions where we can begin to restore a sense of security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, which of course is sorely lacking.” He also confirmed the United States’ commitment to maintaining a close relationship with Israel: “In the context of this attack and escalating violence, it is important that the government and people of Israel know that America’s commitment to their security remains ironclad. This commitment is backed by nearly 75 years of US support. America’s commitment has never given up and never will.” Blinken also reaffirmed the call for a two-state solution, an outcome that is unpopular with many members of Netanyahu’s cabinet. Latest data published in Reuters from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research shows that public support for a two-state solution is low. Only 33% of Palestinians and 34% of Israeli Jews expressed support for the proposed resolution, a sharp drop from 2020 figures. So what now? Blinken will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to continue discussions. Israeli officials are already preparing for April, when Ramadan and Easter will overlap and violent conflicts could flare up again. Learn more

