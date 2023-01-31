Armenia tells World Court Azerbaijan blockade is ‘ethnic cleansing’





THE HAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) – Armenia told judges at the World Court on Monday that a blockade of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region by neighboring Azerbaijan was designed to allow “ethnic cleansing”, a claim rejected by Baku. The Lachin Corridor is the only route through which Armenia can secure supplies of food, fuel and medicine to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. The corridor has been blocked since December 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by erecting tents. Azerbaijan denies any blockade, saying activists are staging a legitimate protest against illegal mining activity. Monday’s hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, was called to hear an Armenian request that the court order Azerbaijan to lift the blockade. Armenia’s representative, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, told the court that the blockade had led to food rationing and reduced medicine supplies in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijani authorities said ethnic Armenians were free to leave. “Such blatant acts of ethnic cleansing have no place in the modern era, and this court is the last hope for the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Kirakosyan said. Constantinos Salonidis, a lawyer for Armenia, told the court: “Nothing short of the complete lifting of the blockade and the unhindered resumption of the provision of public services will bring relief to the victims of this cruel and unnecessary blockade.” ‘THE FAILURE OF REALITY’ Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister, Elnur Mammadov, told the court that reports of a blockade were “simply false” and said traffic was still flowing near the protest. Mammadov also said Armenia’s claims of ethnic cleansing were “deliberately distorting reality” and “fanning the flames” of the conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a flashpoint between its South Caucasus neighbors for decades. The ICJ hearing is part of a larger case Armenia brought in 2020 alleging Azerbaijan violated a convention against racial discrimination. Baku has filed a counterclaim claiming that it is Armenia, not Azerbaijan, that is violating the discrimination convention. On Tuesday, the ICJ will hear a competing request from Azerbaijan that the court order Armenia to stop laying landmines in territories it once occupied. Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

