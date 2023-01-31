Tedros: COVID-19 remains an international health threat





Tedros decision follows advice offered at the latest coronavirus Emergency Committee Meeting last Friday, held at the World Health Organization (who) in Geneva via video conference. There is no doubt that this virus will remain an established pathogen forever in humans and animals for the foreseeable future, the Committee said. It has been three years to the week since COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. Still a killer The WHO Director-General said that although the world is in a better position than a year ago, when Omicron infections increased, more than 170,000 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported globally, in just eight weeks of last. Tedros once again noted this surveillance and genetic sequencing of the coronavirus have declined globallymaking it more difficult to trace known variants and discover new mutations. He warned that health systems continue to struggle to treat large numbers of COVID-19 patients and others with flu and respiratory infections, amid staff shortages and health worker burnout. The value of vaccines The head of the UN health agency also insisted that vaccines, therapies and diagnostics remain critical in preventing serious diseases, saving lives and taking the pressure off health systems and health workers around the world. Despite their proven value, Tedros said the response to COVID-19 remains hampered in many countries that are unable to provide these tools to the most needy populations, older people and health workers. Globally, there have been more than 752.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6.8 million deaths, reported to the WHO’s Coronavirus Control Panel. At the WHO meeting of the Emergency Committee on COVID-19, participants heard that globally, 13.1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered, with 89 percent of health workers and 81 percent of adults elderly (over 60 years old) who have completed the primary series. . Committee members expressed concern about insufficient vaccine uptake in low- and middle-income countries, as well as among the highest-risk groups globally, and the uncertainty associated with emerging variants. Pandemic fatigue They also accepted this pandemic fatigue and the perception of reduced risk have led to a drastic reduction in the use of public health and social measuressuch as masks and social distancing. Among its recommendations, the UN health agency urged countries to remain vigilant and continue to report surveillance and genomic sequencing data to WHO. Appropriately targeted public health and social measures it should also be implemented where necessary, and the most vulnerable communities should be vaccinated to minimize serious illness and death, the WHO meeting heard. Responding to people’s concerns about COVID-19 remains essential to improving why it is so important to implement preventive measures that will keep the coronavirus at bay, the UN health agency said. The Emergency Committee explained that although Omicron variants circulating globally remain highly transmissible, infection does not necessarily mean that severe disease will follow, compared to earlier ones worrisome variants of the coronavirus.

