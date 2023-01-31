FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Europe is taking another big step toward severing its energy ties with Russia banning imports of diesel fuel and other products produced from crude oil in Russian refineries.

The European Union ban comes into effect on February 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia . The 27-nation bloc is trying to end its last use of Russian energy and stop feeding the Kremlin’s war chest on the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine approaching.

The latest ban has risks: oil prices have already risen since the start of the war on February 24, and they may rise again for the fuel that is key to the global economy.

We were leaving money on the road to provide our services, said Hans-Dieter Sedelmeier of the family-run German bus and travel company Rast Reisen.

Most of the things people buy or eat are at some point transported by trucks, which mostly run on diesel. It also powers farm equipment, city buses and industrial equipment. The higher cost of oil has been built into the price of almost everything, helping fuel inflation that has made life more difficult for people around the world.

Here are the key facts about the upcoming European embargo:

WILL THE EMBARGO RAISE SUN PRICES?

It depends. Oil, like crude oil, is sold globally and Europe may look to new sources, such as the US, India or countries in the Middle East. If this goes well, the impact on prices may be temporary and modest.

Europe has already almost halved Russian oil imports, from 50% of total imports before the war to 27%. U.S. suppliers have boosted deliveries to record levels, from 34,000 bpd in early 2022 to 237,000 bpd so far in January, according to S&P Global.

The EU’s top energy official, Kadri Simson, says markets have had time to adjust after the ban was announced in June. Europeans also appear to have stocked up on Russian oil ahead of schedule, with imports rising last month.

There is one complicating factor: The Group of Seven major democracies are talking about putting a price cap on Russian oil going to other countries, just as they did for Russian crude oil. . As with oil, the idea is to keep Russian oil flowing to world markets but reduce Moscow’s income.

If the border works as advertised, global oil flows should be realigned, with Europe finding new suppliers and Russian oil finding new customers, without a major loss of supply.

But it’s hard to say how the border will work without knowing where the price will be set and whether Russia will retaliate by stopping shipments.

When Russian exports are limited, for whatever reason, that would certainly cause some trouble in this whole restructuring process, said Hedi Grati, head of fuels and refining research for Europe at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Europe would compete with other major importers and this would put upward pressure on prices.

If the cap doesn’t block large amounts of Russian oil, there could be a short-term rise in the price as the market adjusts. First, tankers would have a longer journey to Europe from the US, the Middle East or India than from Russian Baltic Sea ports, stressing shipping capacity.

But massive new refining capacity is coming on stream in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia later this year and in Oman in 2024. That could further ease any pressure points from this divorce from Russia, Grati said.

WHAT COULD A SUN PRICE COFFEE ACHIEVE?

The hope is to reproduce the effect of the oil price cap which banned Western companies that mainly control shipping services from handling Russian oil priced above $60 a barrel.

Russia says it will not sell oil to countries that respect the price ceiling, but the limit and a drop in demand from a global economic slowdown means customers in China, India and elsewhere can buy Russian oil at deep discounts cutting the Kremlin’s income.

Buoyed by more expensive crude, oil prices rose to over $1,000 a tonne last week from $800 a tonne in early December. Oil costs more than $40 a barrel over the crude oil used to make it.

One reason for the price increase was a storm in late December in the US that disrupted refineries, said Barbara Lambrecht, an analyst at Commerzbank.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE SUN IS MARKED WITH A LIGHT?

Fuel prices have been a major factor behind painful inflation in Europe that has robbed consumers of purchasing power and slowed the economy .

Oil prices at the pump have fluctuated from 1.66 euros per liter ($6.43 per gallon) to 2.14 euros per liter ($8.29 per gallon) over the course of a year.

That’s a giant increase, said Christopher Schuldes, the third generation of his family to run German trucking company Schuldes Spedition.

The company has 27 diesel trucks and 50 employees in the small town of Alsbach-Haehnlein between Frankfurt and Heidelberg in southwestern Germany. It has already reduced fuel costs by equipping trucks with efficient engines, ensuring trucks leave fully loaded and training employees in fuel-efficient driving .

We did all this a long time ago, long before Russia invaded Ukraine, Schuldes said. There is no more room for optimization.

To alleviate the additional oil costs, the company tried to negotiate higher prices with customers who have long-term contracts. Some agreed, some didn’t. Even if a contract allows prices to rise with oil costs, there is a two-month lag.

As for the embargo, I have two thoughts on it, Schuldes said. I need to see that the company is in good shape, and that our purchase is as economical as possible. On the other hand, on a personal level, I say that Russia should not be supported.

Meanwhile, Rast Reisen, the bus and travel company near Freiburg im Breisgau in southwest Germany, has seen diesel fuel rise from 12%-15% of costs to 20%-25%. Because 15 of its 25 buses are part of the regional public transport network, the company cannot raise fares automatically, and the government’s increases so far are a drop in the bucket, said Sedelmeier, managing director for public transport.

Rast Reisen had to add a surcharge of 10 to 15 euros ($11 to $16) for trips to popular destinations such as the northern German island of Sylt or the Croatian coast because prices rose after the catalogs were printed. Next year, travel prices will simply be higher.

WHAT CAN GO WRONG?

Energy markets are looking to China and wondering when the world’s second-largest economy will recover after the end of the drastic restrictions of COVID-19. With low domestic demand for fuel, the Chinese government allowed refiners to increase their exports.

But if the trips start in China, that oil could disappear from the world market, driving up prices as competition for fuel increases.