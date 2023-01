Two years after Myanmar coup, UN chief stresses international unity as arrests and airstrikes continue

Before the note on February 1 two years since the military overthrew and arbitrarily arrested members of the democratically elected civilian governmentincluding the President U Win Myint and Councilor of State Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Secretary General, in a declaration issued by his Spokesperson, raised some concerns. He also condemned all forms of violence as the multidimensional crisis in Myanmar continues to worsen and drive serious regional implications. Imprisonment, aerial bombardment Drawing attention to the military’s stated intention to hold elections, he noted the intensification of aerial bombardment and the burning of civilian homes, along with continued arrests, intimidation and harassment of political leaders, civil society actors and journalists. In this regard, he said without conditions allowing the people of Myanmar to freely exercise their political rights, the proposed polls risk exacerbating instability. He said he continued to stand in solidarity with the Burmese people and support their democratic aspirations for an inclusive, peaceful and just society, along with the protection of all communities, including the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority. In this regard, he said that The United Nations is committed to staying in Myanmar and addressing multiple vulnerabilities arising from military actions since February 2021. However, this requires full and unhindered access to all affected communities as well as prioritizing the safety and security of UN agencies and humanitarian partners, he added. Resolution of the Security Council In light of these and other issues, he welcomed December 21, 2022 approval e Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022) as an important step and underlined the urgency of strengthening international unity. It demands an immediate end to the violence, increased restraint on all sides and the release of those arbitrarily detained. As such, his Special Envoy Noeleen Heyzer will coordinate closely with the Chair of the new Special Envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to engage intensively with all relevant parties in Myanmar to end the violence and support the return to democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1133002 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos