AI predicts that global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees in 2030
A new study has found that emissions targets designed to meet the world’s most ambitious climate target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels may actually be required to avoid the most extreme climate change of 2 degrees Celsius.
of surveypublished on January 30 at Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesprovides new evidence that global warming is on track to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the early 2030s, no matter how much greenhouse gas emissions rise or fall in the next decade.
The new threshold estimate time results from an analysis that uses artificial intelligence to predict climate change using recent temperature observations from around the world.
“Using a completely new approach that relies on the current state of the climate system to make predictions about the future, we confirm that the world is on the verge of crossing the 1.5 C threshold,” said the study’s lead author, a Stanford University climate scientist. Noah Diffenbaugh.
If emissions remain high over the next few decades, the AI predicts a one in two chance that Earth will be an average of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times by the middle of this century, and one more than a four in five chance of reaching that threshold by 2060.
According to the analysis, which Diffenbaugh co-authored with Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Elizabeth Barnes, AI predicts that the world is likely to reach 2 C even in a scenario in which emissions fall in the coming decades. “Our AI model is fairly confident that there has already been enough warming that 2 C is likely to be exceeded if reaching net zero emissions takes another half century,” said Diffenbaugh, who is the Kara J Foundation Professor and a senior fellow at the Kimmelman family in Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.
That finding may be controversial among scientists and policymakers, Diffenbaugh said, because other authoritative assessments, including the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, have concluded that Level 2 is unlikely to be reached if emissions fall to net zero. before 2080.
Why does a half degree matter?
Exceeding the 1.5C and 2C thresholds would mean failing to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries pledged to keep global warming below 2C above pre-industrial levels, pursuing the most ambitious goal to limit warming to 1.5 C.
The world is now an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 Fahrenheit) warmer than it was before fossil fuel burning began in the 1800s, and the litany of impacts from this warming include more frequent fires, more extreme rainfall and flooding, and longer. more intense heat waves.
Because these impacts are already occurring, any fraction of a degree of global warming is projected to intensify the consequences for humans and ecosystems. As average temperatures rise, it becomes more likely that the world will reach thresholds sometimes called tipping points that trigger new consequences, such as the melting of large polar ice sheets or mass die-offs of forests. As a result, scientists expect impacts will be much more severe and widespread beyond 2C.
While working on the new study, Diffenbaugh said he was surprised to find that AI predicted the world would still be very likely to reach the 2C threshold even in a scenario where emissions fall rapidly to net zero by 2076. AI predicted a one in two chance of reaching 2 C by 2054 in this scenario, with roughly a two in three chance of crossing the threshold between 2044 and 2065.
However, it remains possible to avoid the odds of more extreme climate change by quickly reducing the amount of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere. In the years since the Paris climate accord, many countries have pledged to reach net-zero emissions faster than reflected in the low-emissions scenario used in the new study. In particular, Diffenbaugh points out that many countries have net zero targets between 2050 and 2070, including China, the European Union, India and the United States, as well as many non-state actors. including Stanford University.
These net zero pledges are often framed around reaching the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 C target, Diffenbaugh said. Our results suggest that those ambitious promises may be needed to avoid the 2 Cs.
AI is trained to learn from past heating
Previous assessments have used global climate models to simulate future warming trajectories; statistical techniques to extrapolate recent warming rates; and carbon budgets to calculate how fast emissions will have to fall to stay below Paris Agreement targets.
For the new estimates, Diffenbaugh and Barnes used a type of artificial intelligence known as a neural network, which they trained on the vast archive of results from simulations of widely used global climate models.
After the neural network had learned patterns from these simulations, the researchers asked the AI to predict the number of years until a certain temperature threshold would be reached when given current maps of annual temperature anomalies as data, that is, observations of how much warmer or cooler a place was in a given year compared to the average for the same place over a reference period, 1951-1980.
To test the accuracy, the researchers challenged the model to predict the current level of global warming, 1.1 C, based on temperature anomaly data for each year from 1980 to 2021. It correctly predicted that the current level of warming would be reached in 2022 , with a more likely range of 2017 to 2027. The model also correctly predicted the rate of decline in the number of years to 1.1 C that has occurred over the past few decades.
This was really the acid test to see if AI could predict the time that we know happened, Diffenbaugh said. We were quite skeptical that this method would work until we saw that result. The fact that the AI has such high accuracy increases my confidence in its predictions of future warming.
This research was supported by Stanford University and the US Department of Energy’s Office of Biological and Environmental Research as part of the Program for Climate Model Diagnostics and Intercomparison Project.
Diffenbaugh is a professor of Earth system science, a senior fellow at Stanford Woods Institute for the Environmentand member of the Olivier Nomellini Family University in university education.
