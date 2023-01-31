Snow loading operations will end on Friday, February 3, 2023





Snow clearing and loading continues due to the amount of snow that has fallen. We expect to finish on Friday, February 3rd. The schedule and duration of these operations may vary depending on weather conditions. The town of Westmount has received over 40cm of snow due to back-to-back snowstorms. We understand that this situation, the reduction in available personnel and the lack of overnight snow removal has led to a longer than usual snow removal process. Our teams are doing their best to prioritize major roads, shopping areas, school zones, fire roads and ramps for your safety. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. To speed up the work, we have doubled our snow crews. Our snow removal crews are working tirelessly to clear and remove the snow as quickly as possible. Your assistance in following parking signage and instructing contractors to properly dump snow on designated snow banks instead of sidewalks would greatly aid our efforts. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience during these challenging times. Snow removal and salting is done 24 hours a day. Priorities for cleaning are commercial streets, fire lanes, major arteries, school zones and ramps. When parking your vehicle on the street, please watch for signs indicating parking restrictions and move your vehicle accordingly before loading snow. Parked vehicles interfering with snow removal operations will be towed. Some adjustments to snow loading operations may be required based on weather conditions and the forecast. Please note that: Throughout the winter, the city WILL NOT TELEPHONE RESIDENTS AHEAD to remind them to move their parked vehicles; AND

tow crews WILL NO LONGER USE WARNING SIREN, day or night, to alert residents of impending loading operations. Pay attention to parking restrictions and Move Your Vehicle before the snow removal crews arrive. This makes a significant difference to the speed and efficiency of our upload operations. Also important, after the snowstorm: Snow from private roads and driveways may be added to existing snowbanks prior to their removal, but must never obstruct sidewalks, lanes or public roads. Fines may be imposed on homeowners and/or contractors who violate these regulations.

It is the responsibility of property owners to inform their contractors of these rules.

On collection days, keep all containers out of the path of plows and sidewalks. Your cooperation really helps us do a better job. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these operations. >> Click here for more information on snow removal in Westmount

