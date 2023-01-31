International
Dolphins and humans team up to catch fish in Brazil | science
For more than 140 years, fishermen in southeastern Brazil have forged an unusual partnership with local dolphins. In the small coastal town of Laguna, people expect marine mammals to swim in a narrow lagoon, gathering silver mullet from the Atlantic Ocean in shallower waters. As soon as the fishermen spot a dolphin that slaps its tail, raises its head and dives deep, they run into the water with their nets.
Now, a new study suggests that dolphins are willing partners in this collaboration. They pay close attention to people, timing their actions to maximize their capture. The animals may even be guiding people, says Simon Ingram, a marine biologist at the University of Plymouth who has studied the relationship between humans and dolphins in Brazil but was not involved in the current research. Over the years, dolphins have shown fishermen “where to stand and when to prepare to cast their nets” in the murky waters, he says. “It’s almost like the dolphins are training the people.”
To conduct the study, Mauricio Cantor, a behavioral ecologist at Oregon State University, Corvallis, and colleagues interviewed 177 fishermen in the lagoon. Conversations revealed what they look for in a good dolphin fishing partner, preferring cooperative dolphins reliably guided by mullet. The researchers also recorded nearly 5,000 mullet catches from 2018 to 2019 and for the first time investigated whether dolphins also benefited from this partnership.
“We knew the fishermen were watching the dolphins to determine when to cast their nets,” Cantor says. “But we didn’t know if the dolphins were coordinating their behaviors with the fishermen.”
Eighty-six percent of fishermen’s catches came from “synchronous interactions” with dolphins—that is, perfectly timed behaviors by dolphins and humans that resulted in fish being caught, the team reports today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Anglers were 17 times more likely to catch mullet when dolphins were present; further, the fishermen caught nearly four times more fish when the dolphins were in the lagoon than when the dolphins were not—but only when they matched their tapes to the dolphins’ marks.
As much as the fishermen were watching the dolphins, so were the dolphins watching the fishermen, the team found. Both species must time their actions to catch fish. People wait with their nets ready for a dolphin to come close (between 12 and 4 meters). When a dolphin sees a fisherman ready, the marine mammal will give a signal, usually that deep dive, that tells the fisherman that the mullet is right there and it’s time to cast their net. Sometimes, either the dolphin or the fisherman will answer incorrectly and neither catches a fish. However, scientists report that of nearly 3,000 recorded fishing attempts, nearly 46% were successful, with dolphins and fishermen operating in sync.
The study “conclusively shows that when both species time it right, fishermen catch more mullet and dolphins emit more terminal hums” — the special echolocation clicks that indicate a successful hunt, says Claire Spottiswoode, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in this research.
To ensure this accuracy, anglers must understand the dolphins’ cues, learning them over time, Cantor says. “Dolphins are almost like teachers.”
Such cooperation can only be possible because both humans and dolphins are cooperative species, says Stephanie King, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Bristol. She speculates that the relationship may have evolved as bolder dolphins observed fishermen casting nets to catch mullet and used this as an opportunity to catch more mullet themselves.
Other dolphin populations have also been known to cooperate with human fishermen, herding fish towards shore or in nets off eastern Australia, Mauritania and Southeast Asia. But these practices have either disappeared or are in decline.
The same fate is likely to befall Laguna dolphins if mullet numbers, which have declined over the past decade due to overfishing, continue to decline, Cantor says. The practice could avoid such a fate if Brazil designates this dolphin-fisherman relationship a cultural heritage, as the scientists propose. “Without the mullet,” Cantor says, “this partnership will end.”
