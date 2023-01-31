UVic News – University of Victoria





Some UVic families are now getting a break in their monthly expenses. The Province of British Columbia has announced that all University of Victoria childcare centers have been approved to become $10 per day ChildCareBC Centers starting last December. With child care at $10 a day, students at UVic with young children will be able to focus more on their studies and less on making ends meet, said Premier David Eby, who toured UVic Child Care with members others of the Legislative Assembly in January. 26. These parents are now saving up to $976 per month per child, helping them get through school and into their chosen careers with less debt and more opportunities. With the new fee structure, UVic families will see their monthly childcare fees reduced to no more than $200. It’s a welcome change, especially now, at a time when many families are struggling with rising living costs. We were excited to offer this reduced fee structure to students, faculty and staff while improving access to affordable child care for our campus community, says Elizabeth Croft, Academic Vice President and Provost. Thanks to the UN government and others who helped make this program possible. The lowest cost applies to 116 childcare spaces at UVic and we look forward to working with the government on future expansion opportunities as well. Spaces at UVic Child Care are focused on meeting the needs of UVic undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, librarians and staff, with students making up the largest contingent. The new $10 per day rate is a big relief for these families, especially for students who face high inflation rates while studying full time. When I heard the news about $10 a day childcare, I was very surprised because it makes childcare really affordable, especially for families like us who recently moved to Canada, says Amir Mehdirezaei. Amir came to Canada from Iran last year with his wife and young son to work towards his PhD in Electrical Engineering at UVic. International students are not eligible for the BC Affordable Child Care Benefit, so monthly child care fees tend to cost even more. With the new $10 a day structure, Amirs family will have a financial relief, meaning he can better focus on his studies. Savings like this can reduce pressure on parents so they can spend more time with family and also provide more opportunities for their children’s learning and development, he adds. I really want to thank UVic Child Care for making this happen for our community and for creating unforgettable moments for our children. Because of stories like Amirs, breaking the $10/day news to current families was a career highlight for UVic’s director of child care, Kim Ainsworth. Ainsworth applied for the BC government program in August and has been working diligently to get everything in place for December. I see how our families are working to make ends meet and jumped at the chance to make our childcare services more affordable, she says. Demand for childcare spaces currently exceeds supply both in Victoria and across the province and the university continues to expand programs and services, with new spaces opening at the Queenswood Campus in fall 2023. The new $10/day program will not yet apply to new centers, but all of these efforts add up to improving access for our community, adds Ainsworth. We will continue to advocate for more affordable childcare at UVic and hope to be able to offer families at our Queenswood site low rates as well. Learn more about UVic Child Care

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uvic.ca/news/topics/2023%2Buvic-child-care-10-day%2Bnews The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos