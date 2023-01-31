The IMF improves the outlook for the global economy in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-Covid policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, high interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

This is the opinion of the International Monetary Fund, which now expects the world economy to grow by 2.9% this year. That forecast is better than the 2.7% expansion for 2023 that the IMF forecast in October, though below the estimated 3.4% growth in 2022.

The IMF, a 190-country lending organization, expects inflation to ease this year as a result of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. These rate hikes are expected to slow down consumer demand that has pushed up prices. Globally, the IMF expects consumer inflation to decline from 8.8% last year to 6.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024.

Global conditions have improved as inflationary pressures began to ease, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news conference in Singapore. The road back to full recovery with sustainable growth, stable prices and progress for all has just begun.

A big factor in improving global growth was China’s decision late last year to lift anti-virus controls that had kept millions of people at home. The IMF said China’s recent reopening has paved the way for a faster-than-expected recovery.

The IMF now expects China’s economy to be the world’s second largest after the United States to grow by 5.2% this year, up from an October forecast of 4.4%. Beijing’s economy grew by just 3% in 2022, the first year in more than 40, the IMF noted, that China has expanded more slowly than the world as a whole. But the end of virus restrictions is expected to revive activity in 2023.

Together, China and India should account for half of this year’s global growth, while the United States and Europe contribute 10%, according to Gourinchas.

China’s reopening is certainly a favorable factor that will lead to more activity, Gourinchas said. But this is in the context in which the global economy itself is slowing down.

The IMF’s growth outlook for 2023 improved for the United States (expected to grow by 1.4%) as well as for the 19 countries that share the euro currency (0.7%). Europe, although suffering from energy shortages and higher prices resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, proved more resilient than expected, the IMF said. The European economy benefited from a warmer-than-expected winter, which reduced demand for natural gas,

The Russian economy, battered by sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, has also proved stronger than expected: the IMF’s forecast predicts that Russia will register growth of 0.3% this year. That would mark an improvement from a 2.2% contraction in 2022. And it’s well above the 2.3% contraction for 2023 that the IMF had forecast for Russia in October.

The UK is a striking exception to the IMF’s best outlook for 2023. It has forecast its economy to contract by 0.6% in 2023; in October, the IMF had expected an increase of 0.3%. Higher interest rates and tighter government budgets are squeezing the British economy.

These figures confirm that we are not immune to the pressures hitting almost all advanced economies, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in response to the IMF forecast. Short-term challenges should not cloud our longer-term outlook, the UK far exceeded forecasts last year and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the UK is still set to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years.

The IMF noted that the world economy still faces serious risks. They include the possibility that Russia’s war on Ukraine will escalate, that China will experience a sharp increase in COVID cases, and that high interest rates will cause a financial crisis in debt-laden countries.

Asked about the impact of US efforts to limit Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns, Gourinchas warned that curbs on semiconductor trade and government pressure to pull industries within their borders and to limit reliance on potentially harmful foreign partners. to the global economy.

Diversifying supply chains is much more important in trying to improve resilience, improve growth, improve living standards, rather than moving towards replenishment or protecting friends, Gourinchas said.

The global outlook has been shrouded in uncertainty since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Forecasters have been repeatedly confounded by events: A severe, if brief, recession in early 2020; an expected strong recovery caused by large government stimulus aid; then a surge in inflation, exacerbated when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago disrupted world trade in energy and food.

Three weeks ago, the IMF’s sister agency, the World Bank, released a weaker outlook for the global economy. The World Bank cut its forecast for international growth this year by almost half to 1.7% and warned that the global economy was moving dangerously close to recession.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and AP Writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.