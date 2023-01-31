The WHO says Covid remains a global emergency, but the pandemic could end in 2023





The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU conference on global health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2022. Denis Balibuse Reuters The World Health Organization said on Monday that Covid-19 remains a global health emergency as the world enters the fourth year of the pandemic. But WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped the world would emerge from the emergency phase of the pandemic this year. “We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will move into a new phase in which we reduce hospitalizations and deaths to the lowest possible level and health systems are able to manage Covid-19 in a integrated and sustainable way,” Tedros said in a statement. WHO’s emergency committee met on Friday and advised Tedros that the virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China in late 2019, remains a public health emergency of international concern, the highest level of alert UN agency. The WHO first declared an emergency in January 2020. CNBC Health and Science Read CNBC’s latest global health coverage: The WHO decision comes after the US earlier this month extended the public health emergency until April. In his statement on Monday, Tedros said the world is in a much better place than it was a year ago when the omicron variant first swept the globe. The WHO has estimated that at least 90% of the world’s population has some immunity to Covid due to vaccination or infection. Weekly deaths from Covid have fallen by 70% since the peak of the first mass wave of omicron in February last year, according to WHO data. But deaths began to rise again in December as China, the world’s most populous country, faced its biggest wave of infections. Tedros said on Friday that genetic surveillance and sequencing has fallen dramatically, making it difficult to trace Covid variants and detect new ones. Very few older people are fully vaccinated and many do not have access to antivirals, he said. “Don’t underestimate this virus,” Tedros told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday. “It has and will continue to surprise us and it will continue to kill unless we do more to get health tools to the people who need them and to thoroughly address the misinformation.” Last month, the head of the WHO said that the end of the emergency phase of the pandemic is closer than ever before. In the fall, Tedros said the end of the pandemic was in sight. “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” Tedros told reporters in Geneva last September.

