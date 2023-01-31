A man is fined for littering near his home





A man has been fined a total of £275.70 by Tameside magistrates after admitting dumping household rubbish on the road near his home. The court heard on January 27 that a Tameside Council officer investigated reports of flying in Moss Street West, Ashton-under-Lyne, on June 22, 2022. There was a large amount of household waste on the pavement near the junction with Hardwick Road. The debris also included a number of black bin bags. Following further investigation, two Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for littering offenses were served on residents living nearby. An FPN was paid within 14 days and no further action was taken. However, despite being offered numerous opportunities to pay, Atif Ahmed, of Hardwick Street, Ashton, did not respond to any correspondence regarding the FPN he had received. After the summons to the court, Mr. Ahmed pleaded guilty to littering. He told the court he had placed a bag of household waste on top of his bin. He further claimed that he had contacted the council at the time of receiving the FPN. However, there is no record that the council has received any contact from him. Mr Ahmed was ordered by magistrates to pay a £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £71.70 clean-up costs. Tameside Council’s executive member, Cllr Denise Ward, responsible for environmental services, said: “I’m delighted to see another successful prosecution against someone who littered the streets. There is no excuse for littering and littering – both are completely unacceptable and disrespectful to the local community and environment. We have teams out every day investigating littering and littering as part of our ongoing Our Streets campaign, and we will always take action against offenders when we have evidence to do so.” To learn more about how to report the flight, see www.tameside.gov/flytipping For more information on how the council is working with the local community to clean up town centers and neighbourhoods, see www.tameside.gov.uk/ourstreets Pictured: Flytipping at the junction of Moss St West and Hardwick Street, which included litter thrown by Mr Ahmed

