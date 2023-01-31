Saskatchewan Roughriders announces grant program to fund mental health initiatives





On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced a legacy grant program aimed at improving mental health initiatives and promoting youth groups. "Grant dollars are hard to come by in Saskatchewan, they're badly needed," said Jonathan Huntington, chair of Gray Cup Provincial Outreach and Legacy. "We know when we looked at the market, we know we're going to see a large number of communities looking for these dollars." There is approximately $250,000 in grant money available and will be capped at $50,000 per application. "The need is astronomical. We think we can leave a great Gray Cup legacy in this province." Huntington said he hopes that if communities receive funding, they will link it to a mental health program and people will feel more comfortable talking about mental health. "We've always envisioned a legacy project," Saskatchewan Roughriders chief financial officer Kent Paul said. "We weren't sure what the funds would look like."

Paul explained that a portion of the grant money is being funded by the Gray Cup 50/50. Applications can be made by Saskatchewan municipalities, charities and Indigenous communities and should be directed towards infrastructure or programming costs. "An Indigenous community can step forward and request funding for sports equipment, or a new sports facility or upgrade, for example. Another option might be a Saskatchewan municipality or charity that has a mental health program for which they need more dollars. Huntington said they will look to applications that have an Indigenous engagement plan within them to honor their commitment to truth and reconciliation. Applications will close on February 27 and recipients will be announced at the end of March.



