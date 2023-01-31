The world is dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic, the Red Cross warns News about the coronavirus pandemic





The world’s largest humanitarian network says strong preparedness systems are sorely lacking, despite three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All countries remain dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned, saying future health crises could also collide with increasingly catastrophic disasters. possible climate related. Despite three brutal years of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong preparedness systems are sorely lacking, the UNFCCC said in its World Disasters Report 2022, published on Monday. He called on countries to update their preparedness plans by the end of the year. The world’s largest humanitarian network said building trust, equality and local action networks were vital to prepare for the next crisis. The recommendations were released on the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 an international public health emergency. The next pandemic may be around the corner, said Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the IFRC, the world’s largest disaster response network. If the experience of COVID-19 will not quicken our steps towards preparedness, what will? The report said that countries should prepare for multiple hazards, not just one, adding that societies only became truly resilient by planning for different types of disasters because they could occur simultaneously. The IFRC cited the rise of climate-related disasters and waves of disease outbreaks this century, of which COVID-19 was just one. He said extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense, and our ability to simply respond to them is limited. The report said that major risks harm those who are already most vulnerable. He called leaving the poorest exposed as self-destruction. The report also said countries should review their legislation to ensure it is in line with their pandemic preparedness plans by the end of 2023 and adopt a new treaty and revised international health regulations by future that will invest more in the preparedness of local communities. It also recommended that countries increase domestic health finance by 1 percent of their gross domestic product and global health finance by at least $15 billion annually, which Chapagain described as a good investment to make . The important thing is that there must be a political will to commit to this, he said. If it’s there, it’s possible.

