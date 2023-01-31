Get help to deepen your understanding of equality and inclusion







Duke’s Office of Institutional Equity provides educational opportunities for individuals and units Published January 31, 2023 Duke’s Office of Institutional Equity provides educational opportunities for individuals and units In the process of reviewing and discussing its unit-specific data from the Duke Campus Climate Survey, the Duke Facilities Management leadership team saw an opportunity to learn more about the fundamental themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition to Duke’s institutional research for data analysis support, Facilities turned to Office for Institutional Equality (OIE) for a deeper understanding of microaggressions, implicit bias, and other topics to further Duke’s work on racial equity. First, the Facilities leadership team attended a tailored session of the OIE Building Blocks Workshop. The training will then be offered to the rest of the 514 facility employees, starting with the 54 supervisory and management departments. Oscar Dantzler uses a specialized pole to dust Duke University’s hat. Photo by Stephen Schramm. We have a diverse group of employees, from engineers to groundskeepers, he said Michelle Carter-JenkinsDirector of Human Resources for Facilities management. We are working to find the best way to make these trainings available to help our entire team grow in awareness and understanding. Members of the Duke community have a variety of ways to connect with the educational opportunities of OIEs led primarily by Shannon Ashforddirector of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Leigh-Anne Roysterassistant vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. We are committed to supporting everyone in the Duke community who wants to engage with our educational offerings, Ashford said. We hope these offerings will equip faculty and staff with the tools and language to feel confident incorporating DEI into their daily work. Here’s how you can engage with OIE’s offerings: Scheduled workshops From left to right, members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team of Duke’s Office of Institutional Equity; Top: Shannon Ashford, Elizabeth Jones, Hailey Mason, Angela Kalo. Bottom: Megan Peterson, Leigh-Anne Royster and Maria Moreno. Photo by Jack Frederick On March 1 and March 28, OIE will be hosting DEI Building Blocks workshops focused on fundamental concepts related to diversity, equity and inclusion and building skills towards culture change. Starting from March 14th to May 9th, OIE will offer a series of people sessions to delve into areas that faculty and staff may encounter in their work. of sessions cover topics such as sexual orientations, romantic orientations, gender identities and gender expressions on March 14 and 22, as well as white supremacist culture on April 11 and the basics of microaggressions and implicit bias on April 5. Each session is not designed to apply to everyone,” said Royster. “They are designed to be broad in scope, but also to dig deeper into some specific topics. Learn more about topics including registration, here. Tailored sessions Schools, departments and units can seek consultation or training that delve into specific topics. Groups are invited to contact OIE for education or consultation, which may be in person or virtual. After an initial conversation, OIE will tailor the sessions to the needs of a group. Participants gather at a DiversifyIT event held in fall 2022.

Photo by Jack Frederick. Diversify IT, a staff-led initiative for Duke IT professionals has worked to create a more inclusive climate in IT spaces at Duke. The group turned to the OIE for help focusing its steering group’s efforts when its community membership grew rapidly in recent years. Shannon Ashford helped DiversifyIT maximize long-term planning sessions and reframe its mission statement, values ​​and long-term goals. What we desperately need are people who are particularly skilled at caring about equality and belonging in this space, said Laura Webb, co-chairman of DiversifyIT. Not only did Shannon provide that for us, but she has experience that helped us be innovative and creative and really well supported. Evergreen opportunity The OIE has a list of sources to confront racism, including articles, guides, videos and other information, to help educate members of the Duke community about equality. The website and resources are accessible on demand, open to all, and updated periodically to include racial equity resources and updates. We want to create inclusive and equitable spaces, so our team’s priority is to give people access to the resources to know how to do that and how to do it specifically at Duke, Ashford said. Submit story ideas, shoutouts and photos via the form of the idea of ​​our story or write [email protected].

