NS government transfers some public housing units in 4 black communities to non-profit organizations





The Nova Scotia government is transferring up to 50 public housing units in four Black Nova Scotian communities to a not-for-profit group, in a move it says will remove systemic barriers and support community-based housing opportunities. Units are located in North Preston, East Preston, Cherry Brook and Westphal. They will be transferred to the Preston Area Housing Fund. Pastor Oliver Johnson, chairman of the fund’s board, welcomed the move. “The needs of the people in these areas have been neglected for too long,” he said. “We have been asking for financial help for a long time and in the past promises have been made but then broken and the houses have become more and more dilapidated.” African Affairs Minister Pat Dunn and Housing Minister John Lohr were at North Preston Community Center on Monday to sign a memorandum of understanding about the initiative. The Nova Scotia government will provide $3.5 million to help maintain the housing units that will be transferred to the Preston Area Housing Fund. (Paul Palmer/CBC) “We want to right the wrongs of our past and remove the barriers and inequalities that have affected access to housing for Afro-Scottish people,” Lohr said. The provincial government is also providing $3.5 million to support repairs, maintenance and ongoing operation of the units. The units under consideration for community ownership were developed under a number of defunct federal and provincial housing programs. Discussions about similar opportunities will begin in other communities at a later date. “For me it’s all about getting into these communities and letting these communities talk to you, so it’s time to stop talking and start listening and looking at their needs,” Dunn said. In one report published last AugustThe Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission recommended working with underrepresented communities to support the removal of barriers to home ownership and affordable housing opportunities. For more stories about the experiences of black Canadians, from anti-black racism to success stories within the black community, check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of.You can read more stories here. Being Black in Canada highlights stories about black Canadians. (CBC)

