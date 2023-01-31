Long-term care: new standards urgently needed

OTTAWA –

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is talking with the provinces and territories about new standards for the quality, design and operation of long-term care homes in Canada.

of The Health Standards Organization published the updated standards on Tuesday that say residents should receive at least several hours of direct care each day.

The standards from the panel of experts at the nonprofit standards organization also say those who work in those residences should be paid more.

On Tuesday, the prime minister said he recognizes that long-term care falls under provincial jurisdiction, but all Canadians want to see senior care held to the highest possible standard.

Experts from the non-profit organization said the new standards will only be useful if the government puts them into practice and makes sure they are followed.

“These standards are only useful if they become the basis of enforcement and accountability measures, not just accreditation measures,” said Dr. Samir Sinha, chair of the technical committee that developed the updated standards.

The organization issued updated guidelines for the operation of care homes in light of the deadly and tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on Canadian residents and their quality of life.

The authors say the ball is now in the government’s court.

“The standards themselves can become the basis of legislation, they can be the basis of policies and other accountability measures,” Sinha said.

Some provinces already require long-term care homes to be accredited according to the organization’s standards, while other homes seek accreditation voluntarily.

The Healthcare Standards Organization expects that about 68 percent of long-term care homes will be accredited on a voluntary or mandatory basis using the updated standards.

But Sinha said accreditation will not be enough without implementation.

Long-term care as a health service falls under provincial jurisdiction and there are a number of rules across the country that govern how homes should be designed, operated and maintained.

Typically, it will be up to provincial governments to mandate the standards if they choose, but in the 2021 election Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to legislate safety in long-term care across the country.

The Liberals doubled down on that promise as a condition in their confidence and supply deal with the New Democrats, which would see the opposition party prop up a minority government through key votes in the House of Commons to prevent an election until 2025.

But so far both sides have been silent on what that legislation would bring.

“As long-term care falls under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, any legislation will be drafted in a way that reflects jurisdictional responsibilities,” Health Canada spokeswoman Tammy Jarbeau said in a statement.

The government committed $3 billion in the 2021 budget to help provinces and territories implement long-term care standards, raise wages and improve staff-to-patient ratios.

However, much more money is likely to be needed to implement the standards. In 2021, the parliamentary budget official estimated it would cost an extra $4.3 billion a year just to expand the number of hours of day care to the four hours listed by the Health Standards Organisation.

Long-term care home workers are also not paid at the same level as other health workers.

“If you were working in a long-term care home, you’re probably earning a lot less than you would as a personal support worker, as a nurse, as an occupational therapist, as a social worker working in a publicly funded hospital.” Sinha said.

Workforce shortages were a key factor in the devastating situation that developed during the early days of the pandemic as staff struggled to provide adequate care, and Sinha said the problem continues today as care homes grapple with outbreaks of COVID-19 and influenza. .

New guidelines for long-term care home design and practices to prevent infection were developed along with updated standards of care. They were released last month by the CSA Group, formerly known as the Canadian Standards Association.

The CSA Group’s standards cover everything from the number of occupants who must share a room to the materials used to construct the building.

The CSA Group’s standards are strictly voluntary at this point, but the experts who developed these building standards hope they will soon be adopted into regulations.

“Time is of the essence as there are plans across the country, in various provinces and territories, to build new long-term care homes,” said Alex Mihailidis, who chaired the CSA Group committee.

“Our hope is that they will look at our standard before the shovels are in the ground.”

Mihailidis believes that if the standards were in place when COVID-19 hit in 2020, fewer things may have fallen through the cracks, but until the new guidelines are in place and enforced, he said it’s still an issue. of waiting to be seen.

“It’s definitely a big step in the right direction,” he said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2023.