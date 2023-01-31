Bringing empty houses back to life





The property branding campaign helps the Welsh Government announce a national empty homes grant scheme, which will run over the next two years and see up to 2,000 long-term empty properties brought back into use. Vacant homes are a wasted resource, and when the housing market has unsustainably low levels of inventory for sale and rent, it doesn’t make sense that there are thousands of vacant homes. Action on Empty Homes forms a key part of Propertymark’s manifesto ahead of the 2021 Welsh Parliament election with calls to review and extend the Empty Homes Grant scheme. 08 March 2021 Propertymark publishes the action plan for the next Welsh Government With the Welsh elections due to take place in May, Propertymark has published its manifesto containing key demands to support the Welsh housing sector. National Empty Home Grant Scheme Developed with local authorities and to be administered by Rhondda Cynon Taff Council, the £50m Scheme will build on the success of previous Welsh Government initiatives. It will work alongside other schemes such as Leasing Scheme Wales, which is designed to improve access to long-term affordable housing in the private rented sector. Julie James MPS, Minister for Climate Change stated that statistics show there are more than 22,000 long-term empty properties in Wales, which is a lost housing resource that can become a blight on communities. Energy efficiency A grant of up to £25,000 will be available to homeowners or prospective homeowners to remove significant hazards from their properties to make them safe to live in and improve their energy efficiency. energy. To be eligible for the grant, a property must have been registered as empty with the local authority for at least 12 months before the works start. Once the works have been completed, the successful applicant must live in the property as their main and only residence for at least five years. Scheme management Each participating local authority will have an annual allocation and will be responsible for carrying out property surveys to identify and recommend qualifying works for grant funding. A list of participating local authorities can be found here and more will be added once they are ready to accept applications. Score vacant home ownership by lobbying Propertymark has been campaigning continuously alongside Action on Empty Homes to help raise awareness of the issue of empty homes in the UK. In February 2022, ahead of National Empty Homes Week, Propertymark wrote to the Secretary of State for Housing, Housing and Communities calling for action. There are an estimated 200,000 homes that are empty across the UK, so creating homes for people to live in from empty properties saves significant amounts of materials compared to building new homes. February 28, 2022 Propertymark calls for action on empty homes Showing support for National Empty Homes Week, from 28 February to 6 March, Propertymark has written to the Secretary of State for Equity, Housing and Communities calling for action on empty homes to strengthen much-needed supply in the private rented sector and for those looking to move house or get on the housing ladder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.propertymark.co.uk/resource/bringing-empty-homes-back-to-life.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos